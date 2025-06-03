Arkansas SMP highlights Medicare Fraud Prevention Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (June 2, 2025) — The Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), housed within the Arkansas Insurance Department, announces Medicare Fraud Prevention Week, taking place June 2–8, 2025. This annual initiative is dedicated to raising awareness and helping people take action against Medicare fraud.

Each year, fraud drains an estimated $60 billion from the Medicare program. For beneficiaries, the costs can be even more personal: lost time, stress, compromised medical identities, and even threats to their health. Families and caregivers often face added burdens when helping loved ones recover.

“Medicare fraud doesn't just cost money. It puts beneficiaries at risk and undermines trust in the program,” said Kathleen Pursell, program director of the Arkansas SMP. “Our goal is to empower people with the knowledge to spot and stop fraud before it starts. When we prevent fraud, we are not only protecting individuals today but preserving Medicare for future generations.”

Medicare Fraud Prevention Week is always scheduled around June 5 (6/5), a symbolic reminder that most people become eligible for Medicare when they turn 65. The week encourages Arkansans to stay informed, stay alert, and help spread the word.

For more information and free resources, visit www.smpresource.org or call 877-808-2468.

###

