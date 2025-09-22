Gushu Jinzhu by Chushan Design Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Awards

Gushu Jinzhu

Chushan Design's Innovative Dried Fruit Packaging Recognized for Excellence in Packaging Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The prestigious A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of packaging design, has announced Gushu Jinzhu by Chushan Design as the Gold winner in the Packaging Design category. This highly prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Gushu Jinzhu, setting it apart as a benchmark for excellence within the packaging industry.Gushu Jinzhu's award-winning packaging design showcases the relevance and impact of thoughtful design in the dried fruit market. By seamlessly blending traditional Chinese aesthetics with contemporary sustainability principles, this packaging solution addresses the evolving needs and preferences of modern consumers while paying homage to cultural heritage. The design's success in balancing form and function serves as an inspiration for the packaging industry, demonstrating the power of design to elevate products and engage audiences.Gushu Jinzhu's packaging stands out through its unique Heaven-Earth Lid structure, which features a centuries-old tree with gold-foiled GuShu JinZhu atop, radiating timeless grandeur. The intricate engraved textures depict Twin Loong symbiotically coiled with longan vines, while an inner vintage poster details the product's heritage craftsmanship and moisture-proof functionality. The set's cohesive sophistication is achieved through the inclusion of a Song Dynasty Celadon Glaze tea bowl and four acrylic jars with botanical stickers mirroring the exterior motifs.This prestigious recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as a testament to Chushan Design's commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. The award not only validates the studio's innovative approach but also inspires the team to continue exploring new ways to merge cultural heritage with modern design principles. As Gushu Jinzhu sets a new standard for excellence in the industry, it opens up exciting possibilities for future projects that prioritize sustainability, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.Gushu Jinzhu was designed by Chushan Design's talented team, including Yin Peng, Li Linlin, and Zeng Menghao, who collaborated to bring this innovative packaging concept to life.Interested parties may learn more about Gushu Jinzhu and its award-winning design at:About Chushan DesignCSD Chushan Design is a full-stack product strategy service brand and one of China's most professional brand power innovation agencies. Leveraging Stanford University's Design Thinking methodology - the 7D Creation Method - Chushan Design helps enterprises achieve growth in brand power and product capabilities. Their comprehensive services encompass the entire value chain, providing end-to-end solutions that bridge strategic planning to market execution, empowering brands to transform insights into impactful business outcomes.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within their field. Winners of this award are noted for their visionary approach, technical excellence, and ability to push the boundaries of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Receiving the Golden A' Design Award is a testament to a design's outstanding quality and its potential to shape the future of its industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Packaging Design Award welcomes entries from innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands worldwide. By providing a global platform to showcase exceptional packaging designs, the award aims to contribute to the advancement of the industry and inspire future trends. The ultimate goal of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by celebrating and promoting the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

