Group Bayport Recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Group Bayport recognized by Inc. among the fastest growing private companies in the United States

ATLANTA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 74% Percent, Group Bayport Debuts on the ListInc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Group Bayport is No. 4,425 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“We’re honored to be recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing company by Inc.,” commented Nishant Shah, Founder and CEO, Group Bayport. “This milestone is a testimony to our commitment to delivering the highest quality of products and services and our obsession with customer experience and innovation. These values will continue to fuel our growth as we continue to expand globally.”This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.This recognition comes on the heels of Group Bayport’s recent launch of its newest brand PatioHQ which expands the company’s customized solutions in the outdoor living space. From customized banners, displays and signs for businesses to personalized outdoor covers and home decor products for consumers, Group Bayport’s house of 12 brands — including BannerBuzz , Best of Signs, Neon Earth, Tarps & All and Covers & All — make high-quality personalization easy and affordable for all.A global e-commerce leader since 2011, Group Bayport today employs more than 2,000 people around the world, and has served over 1 million customers in 42 countries through businesses in 6 countries. For the latest, visit www.groupbayport.com MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

