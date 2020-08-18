Newest Print On-Demand Company Neon Earth Enables Personalization On Everyday Products and Gifts in Under Three Minutes
Company aims to empower independent designers and artists around the world to commercialize their designs on a wide variety of products and materialsLAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Officially launched today, Neon Earth is a new print-on-demand e-commerce company that empowers consumers to create their own designs as well as leverage creative artwork and designs by professional designers on a wide array of products, resulting in a unique personalization on everyday products, home decor and thoughtful gifts. The variety of customizable products include apparels such as scarves and t-shirts, home decor products such as throw pillows, tapestry, coasters, table mats and runners as well as other items such as wall papers, tote bags, beach towels, stationery products, yoga mats, face masks and more – everything custom-made to complement the customer’s style and requirement.
“We’re really excited to help translate our customers’ imagination into products that they’ll love to own and use,” said Uttara Parikh, co-founder and CEO, Neon Earth. “At the same time, we are so proud of enabling independent artists to create and commercialize their designs without ever having to worry about sales, production logistics and shipping. What’s even more enticing is that amateur designers can also set up a store on Neon Earth and create an alternate stream of revenue by earning a royalty on each sale.”
Neon Earth equips non-designers to personalize products in under three minutes with an easy-to-use design tool called the Creative Lab. Without prior knowledge of any design editing software, customers can follow three quick steps – pick a product, upload their design or pick one from a readily available library on the site, personalize it with text or color changes and done! Everything from material and fabric to shape is fully customizable. If the customers like their creation, they can also set up a shop on the Neon Earth platform and earn royalty whenever any product using that design is sold. The platform is also a great resource for architects and interior designers looking for products with specific designs in mind.
While simplifying the customization aspect of the print on-demand industry is one of Neon Earth’s focus, the underlying mission of the company is to enable artists across the globe. There are no sign-up fees and artists retain full ownership of their work. Along with paying a 15% royalty on sales and handling all the logistics of production and sale, Neon Earth also actively promotes artists and their work on the company’s social media channels and the website.
By connecting passionately created designs with consumers hungry for custom products, Neon Earth is building an ecosystem that puts creativity and art at the center of it.
To learn more about Neon Earth, please visit www.neonearth.com.
About Neon Earth
Neon Earth is an e-commerce platform that connects consumers with uncommon and exceptionally creative designs that can be personalized and customized in any imaginable way across a wide range of products, including apparels, home decor goods, wall papers, rugs, stationery, yoga mats and more. Each design is passionately created by an artist who earns a portion of the sale, and each product is hand-crafted by us on-demand to empower our customers to bring their vision to life along with a guarantee of the highest level of quality and shopping experience. Whether it’s customizing your favorite home decor and everyday products to perfection with the most creative artwork or gifting your loved ones something personalized and special, Neon Earth has something for everyone!
