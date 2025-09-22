IGadgets and Titaner collaborate on promoting Titaner 5-Layer Titanium Frying Pan — One Pan for Everything

Titaner 5-Layer Titanium Frying Pan One Pan for Everything

GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IGadgets is pleased to announce its collaboration with Titaner , known for its craftsmanship in titanium, launches its 57th Kickstarter Campaign and the most ambitious kitchen innovation yet: the Titaner 5-Layer Titanium Frying Pan — One Pan for Everything. Designed to address the most common pain points of home and professional cooking — stickiness, chemical coatings, uneven heating, and cumbersome care — this frying pan aims to deliver a lifetime of cooking perfection with flair and safety.Five-Layer Construction — Premium Materials, Engineered Performance Titaner pan isn't just titanium; it’s a composite of five distinct layers, each serving a specific role in durability, safety, and performance:• Super-Burned Titanium Shield — the outermost or top-most titanium layer is treated (“super-burned”) to be roughly 500% tougher than regular titanium, offering superior scratch, corrosion, and wear resistance.• Pure Titanium Layer — Directly under the shield, this layer ensures food safety: inert under contact, with zero metal leaching. Chemically stable even with acidic or alkaline foods.• Aluminum Core — Facilitates fast, even heat conduction to eliminate hotspots — a common complaint about pure titanium pans.• Stainless Steel Layer (Base/Exterior) — ensures strength, compatibility with all stovetops including induction, and structural integrity under heavy use.• Ceramic Exterior Finish — Adds aesthetic appeal, protecting the external surfaces; maintains visual vibrancy without sacrificing function.In addition, the pan has been tested to withstand over 100,000 steel-brush scrubbing cycles, proving its exceptional scratch resistance and durability.Natural, Coating-Free NonstickOne of the standout claims: Titaner pan is physically nonstick without any synthetic coating (PTFE, PFOA, etc.). The trick lies in the titanium’s natural behavior: when exposed to air, titanium forms a layer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂), creating an ultra-dense, stable, invisible “shield” that resists sticking and corrosion.This means: No risk of coatings peeling or chemical off-gas at high heat. Safe even with metal utensils or more aggressive cleaning (steel wool etc.).Safety & User-Friendly DesignTitaner understands that performance must pair with safety and usability:• Heat-Sensing Grip Sleeve: With every pan, Titaner include one of our small inventions: a heat-sensitive grip sleeve. Simply slide it onto the handle. When the temperature rises too high for safe bare-hand contact, it changes color from red to white.• Coating-Free, Inert Construction: Pure titanium and titanium shield ensure there’s no chemical reaction, no metal leaching—even under extreme heat. Baby-safe, chef-strong.• Rivet-free interior design prevents food residue buildup and makes cleaning easier.• Stainless-steel handle features a hollow structure, making it lighter and more comfortable to hold, while also reducing heat transfer for safer handling.• The pan’s rim is engineered with an anti-drip edge, making pouring clean and precise without mess.• Comes with a tempered glass lid, heat-resistant up to 240 °C, allowing safe high-temperature cooking while keeping visibility.Ease of Use & Maintenance• Easy to clean: The natural nonstick surface wipes up quickly; more rugged cleaning tools are safe to use without damaging any coatings.• Dishwasher safe: For those who prefer less fuss.• Lightweight yet robust: Designed to reduce fatigue during cooking while holding up to heavy use. (Though exact weight specs aren’t highlighted in all sources, the layered structure aims for a balance.)• The 26 cm version weighs only about 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs), roughly half the weight of a traditional cast iron pan, yet maintains full structural strength.• Compatible with all cooking surfaces — gas, induction, ceramic, electric, and even oven use.• Available in multiple color finishes to suit different kitchen styles.The Titaner 5-Layer Titanium Frying Pan presents a compelling promise: to combine strength, safety, and performance in one elegant, lifetime piece of cookware. If it delivers on all its claims, it could set a new standard for what a “go-to” frying pan should be. For those tired of nonstick coatings peeling, cast iron’s weight, or stainless steel’s uneven cooking, Titaner may just be the kitchen revolution many have been waiting for.About Titaner,Founded in 2005, Titaner is a team of outdoor enthusiasts, industrial designers, and craftsmen dedicated to designing and manufacturing high-end EDC gear.As a pioneer in the EDC field, we continuously redefine industry standards with exceptional titanium products and lead cross-scene innovation in multifunctional design.We pursue perfection in every detail, utilizing high-precision CNC machining to create titanium gear that is both durable and aesthetically refined.With relentless innovation and continuous breakthroughs, Titaner is committed to delivering even greater products. Stay tuned—our best creations are yet to come!For further information please contact: kitty@titaner.comVisit https://titaner.com/ or check Titaner campaign page.This article is being distributed with the help of IGadgets, who is interested in publishing and spreading new, innovative, and beneficial ideas, as well as exploring Crowdfunding projects on a wide range of platforms. And this article is about one of these ideas, which was found to be both interesting and useful.SOURCE IGadgets

