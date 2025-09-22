Empowering young leaders for sustainable futures: OSCE field offices in Central Asia launched the 15th Central Asian Leadership Programme

From 15 to 19 September 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, in partnership with the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, launched the 15th Central Asian Leadership Programme on Environment for Sustainable Development. The programme gathered a new generation of young leaders dedicated to advancing environmental sustainability and co-operation in the region.

This year’s edition, held under the theme “Enhancing Young Leaders’ Capacities in Public Speaking and Media Engagement for Promoting Sustainable Solutions”, focuses on strengthening youth leadership skills to effectively communicate environmental challenges and solutions to diverse audiences. The programme reflects the urgency of addressing climate change and environmental vulnerabilities that increasingly affect the region, including water scarcity, land degradation, and the spread of misinformation.

The 2025 programme brings together 23 young professionals from across Central Asia to strengthen their competencies in public speaking, personal branding, countering disinformation, media content development, science-business-policy communication, and data visualization, with a series of practical simulations and group work exercises.

By fostering regional co-operation and cross-sectoral dialogue, the initiative underlines the OSCE’s commitment to empowering youth and promoting environmental security. The programme not only provides knowledge and skills but also creates long-lasting networks for collaborative action on sustainable development.

The event reaffirmed the OSCE’s dedication to supporting the next generation of leaders who will play a pivotal role in advancing environmental sustainability, fostering dialogue, and driving positive change across Central Asia.