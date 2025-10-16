OSCE Head Visits Srebrenica and Bratunac, Discusses Security, Dialogue, and Community Engagement

Srebrenica/Bratunac, 16 October 2025 – Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission), Ambassador Rick Holtzapple visited Srebrenica and Bratunac today to engage with local leaders, civil society organizations, and institutions on issues including security, inter-communal relations, civic participation.

In Srebrenica, Ambassador Holtzapple met with Mayor Miloš Vučić and Municipal Assembly Speaker Almir Dudić to discuss local political and security dynamics, ongoing co-operation, and ways to strengthen community cohesion. Ambassador Holtzapple reaffirmed the Mission’s support to the city, including in efforts to address bias-motivated incidents, improve interethnic dialogue and promote investment.

During his visit, Ambassador Holtzapple also met with Amra Begić Fazlić, Assistant Director of the Srebrenica Memorial Center, where he expressed the Mission’s deep respect for the victims of the 1995 genocide and commended the Centre’s work on remembrance and education. They discussed the ongoing challenges of genocide denial, glorification of war criminals and historical revisionism, emphasizing the importance of preserving the truth in building trust and the future of the community.

Ambassador Holtzapple also visited the Srebrenica Library today to learn about their community work and cultural initiatives. He met with Library Director Jovana Rakić and Dejan Kolović from the “Brass Doorknob” Short Film Festival to hear reflections on the festival’s first edition and discuss the challenges of bringing creative projects to life in Srebrenica and broader region.

In Bratunac, Ambassador Holtzapple met with Mayor Lazar Prodanović to discuss key local priorities and dynamics, also in the context of the forthcoming early elections for the President of Republika Srpska. They examined the role of local officials in preventing and responding to bias-motivated incidents, and considered opportunities for the Mission to provide further support in this area.

In his meeting with the NGO Prijatelji Srebrenice, Ambassador Holtzapple explored the challenges faced by independent media and civil society in the region. He emphasized the importance of objective journalism, and youth engagement as critical tools for strengthening democratic values and community resilience.

The visit reaffirmed the Mission’s dedication to working with local partners in advancing constructive dialogue, security, and inclusive governance in Srebrenica, Bratunac and across Bosnia and Herzegovina.