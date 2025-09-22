Michigan Natural Shoreline Partnership hosting Shoreline and Shallows Conference in October

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is a sponsor of the upcoming Michigan Natural Shoreline and Shallows Conference hosted by the Michigan Natural Shoreline Partnership.

“Restoring Resiliency to Shorelines” is the theme of the one-day conference and will be held on October 17 at Michigan State University’s Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center in East Lansing.

Healthy lake ecosystems depend on shorelines rich with native plants, shrubs, and trees. Natural shorelines play a crucial role in filtering runoff, preventing erosion, and provide vital habitat for fish, birds, amphibians, and other wildlife.

These topics will be discussed at the conference, which is designed for professionals, researchers, lake contractors, lakefront property owners, local government and state agency staff. The event provides a valuable opportunity to learn from experts, share ideas, and explore innovative approaches to shoreline restoration and management.

Specifically, the conference will feature presentations focused on protecting and restoring Michigan’s inland lake shorelines, including:

Shoreline characteristics that support resilient fisheries

Rebuilding shorelines using native plants

Resilient plant communities of the Great Lakes

Creating a community of shoreline stewards

Protecting reptiles and amphibians through shoreline design

Speakers will include faculty and staff from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Michigan State University (MSU), Central Michigan University, Ferris State University, and the Lake Leelanau Lake Association. Participants will also have an opportunity to network with each other and exhibitors, including staff from EGLE, MSU Extension Center for Lakes and Streams, MSU Institute of Water Research, Michigan Lakes and Streams Association, and DNR.

Registration is open through October 8. Regular registration is $80. A student discount is available for $30. Refreshments and lunch are included for registered participants. Walk-ins are welcome (cash or card accepted), but lunch is not guaranteed.

For a complete agenda and registration information, visit the Michigan Natural Shoreline Partnership Shoreline and Shallows Conference webpage.

The Michigan Natural Shoreline Partnership hosts the biennial Shoreline and Shallows Conference. The Partnership is a collaboration of state agencies, academia, nonprofit organizations and private industry and was formed in 2008 with a mission to protect Michigan inland lakes through the conservation and restoration of natural shorelines.