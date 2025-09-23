Creatio Partners with CODE81 to Accelerate AI-Driven Digital Transformation in the Middle East

The collaboration expands access to AI-native no-code technology, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and achieve faster time-to-value

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, today announced its partnership with CODE81 — a Middle East–based technology consultancy and solutions provider. This partnership will empower organizations in the region to increase operational efficiency, enhance user experiences, and drive meaningful business outcomes.Through this partnership, CODE81 will leverage Creatio’s powerful AI-native no-code platform to help clients across industries design, automate, and optimize business workflows without the need for extensive coding knowledge. By combining CODE81’s implementation expertise with Creatio’s flexible no-code technology, enterprises will be able to achieve faster time-to-value, reduce development costs, and create seamless customer and employee experiences.“Partnering with Creatio strengthens CODE81’s ability to support the digital transformation across the region by combining a no-code platform, intelligent automation, and AI-native CRM to streamline processes, enhance customer engagement, and accelerate innovation,” said Nader Paslar, General Manager of CODE81. “This collaboration aligns with our strategy and reflects our mission to deliver impactful digital solutions that empower organizations and drive sustainable growth.”Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“We are delighted to partner with CODE81, a company that shares our vision of democratizing technology and enabling businesses to innovate without limits. Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver cutting-edge innovation that translates into tangible business value for organizations in the Middle East,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio. “By combining CODE81’s deep expertise in AI and data analytics with Creatio’s AI-native no-code platform, we will help organizations work more efficiently, turn data into actionable insights, and adapt quickly to drive business growth.”About CODE81CODE81, a Ghobash Group Enterprise, is a leading UAE-based digital solutions provider with a robust presence across the GCC. Its capabilities include Application Development, Data & AI, and Automation & Integration, reinforced by proven expertise in CRM and Low-Code/No-Code platforms.Serving industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, and Telecommunications, CODE81 works with clients from strategy to execution—delivering tailored solutions that accelerate transformation and create measurable business impactAbout CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

