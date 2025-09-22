Ras Al Khaimah’s inaugural International Real Estate Investment Summit to ignite a new global era of growth

Investors, developers and industry experts to converge on October 30–31 The summit will spotlight the UAE’s transformation and the wider evolution of global real estate markets

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ras Al Khaimah is set to take centre stage as the UAE reinforces its position as a magnet for global real estate investment with the inaugural International Real Estate Investment Summit (IREIS), scheduled for October 30–31, 2025. The two-day event by Cityscape, hosted at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, aims to provide an unprecedented platform to unlock high-value real estate opportunities by connecting investors, developers, and policymakers to offer insight into both regional growth and emerging global trends.Designed as a forum without borders, the summit will spotlight the UAE’s transformation and the wider evolution of global real estate markets — from shifting capital flows in Europe and Asia, to the rise of sustainable urban models in North America, while also examining market trends, investment strategies, and innovations shaping the next era of real estate.Global real estate investment turnover is forecasted to grow by 27% to USD 952 billion in 2025, surpassing USD 1 trillion by 2026, according to Savills, a leading global property advisor. The UAE is already emerging as a key beneficiary, attracting USD 45.6 billion in FDI (foreign direct investment) in 2024, a 48.7% year-on-year increase, with real estate accounting for nearly 7.8% of greenfield project values.The UAE’s real estate sector has been gaining remarkable momentum. Dubai recorded AED 326 billion (approximately US$89 billion) in transactions in the first half of 2025, a 39% year-on-year increase, with new investors rising by 22%. Residential and prime-segment sales continue to climb, while rental yields remain among the highest in the world, reflecting a resilient and lucrative market that continues to attract international attention. Analysts note that the country’s strategic location, economic stability, and progressive regulations have positioned it as a key hub for capital flowing across East and West.New data further underscores the scale of international interest. Between 2014 and 2024, international property transactions in the UAE recorded a 106% increase, highlighting growing confidence from overseas buyers.Since the 2022 announcement of Wynn Al Marjan Island, the first integrated resort in the region coming up on Marjan’s flagship “Al Marjan Island”, international purchases in Ras Al Khaimah have shown a compound annual growth rate of 9.2% up to 2025 year-to-date, with demand extending beyond Al Marjan Island to areas including Al Hamra Village, Mina, and central Ras Al Khaimah. Currently, 66% of transactions across the UAE are from international buyers, with locals and expatriates accounting for the remaining 34%.Against this backdrop, Ras Al Khaimah is emerging as a quietly powerful player. The Emirate’s proximity to Dubai, investor-friendly policies, and strategic developments are attracting international interest. Among these, the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island is driving significant FDI into Ras Al Khaimah, enriching the Emirate’s reputation as a global destination for luxury living and tourism. On Al Marjan Island specifically, global investors are drawn to premier solutions and access to best-in-class infrastructure and community assets. Here, international investors contribute 68% of total investment volumes, compared to 32% from UAE-based buyers, underscoring its global pull.The debut International Real Estate Investment Summit (IREIS) is supported by Headline Sponsor Marjan, Strategic Sponsors Al Hamra and RAK Hospitality Holding, and Diamond Sponsor RAK Properties.Cityscape’s unparalleled expertise in convening industry pioneers adds both credibility and depth to the summit, ensuring Ras Al Khaimah’s developments are uniquely positioned within a global context. Attendees will gain access to high-level discussions on capital flows, cross-border opportunities, and lifestyle-driven real estate, all set against the backdrop of one of the UAE’s most promising emerging markets.The highly anticipated summit on October 30–31 will be a pivotal moment where global real estate ambition intersects with regional growth, innovation, and lifestyle transformation. With Ras Al Khaimah at its heart, the summit offers a glimpse into the next chapter of investment opportunity in the UAE and beyond.Discover more about the summit and secure your place at this landmark event here.

