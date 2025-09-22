Creatio Sponsors Boston AI Week 2025 to Showcase the Future of Agentic Automation

Creatio leaders to share insights on agentic automation and no-code as part of one of the world’s largest AI gatherings

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, today announced its sponsorship and participation in Boston AI Week 2025 , one of the world’s largest citywide AI festivals. From September 26 to October 3, 2025, the festival will convene more than 10,000 participants across 100+ events throughout Boston to celebrate innovation, research, and community in artificial intelligence.Boston AI Week brings together technologists, business leaders, academics, and policymakers to explore and shape the future of artificial intelligence. As a featured sponsor — and with its global headquarters based in Boston — Creatio is proud to support this landmark event taking place in its hometown. The company views Boston AI Week as an opportunity to contribute to the local innovation community, foster collaboration between enterprises and researchers, and help strengthen Boston’s position as a global hub for AI.“AI is moving fast, but Boston AI Week shows that when innovators, enterprises, entrepreneurs, investors, and researchers come together, the future doesn’t just feel closer—it becomes tangible,” said Judah Phillips, Founder & Producer of Boston AI Week and GM/CEO of Squark AI. “Having Creatio as a partner brings an enterprise perspective that proves how AI and no-code can create real impact inside organizations.”Throughout the week, Creatio leaders will engage with local and global innovators to share how organizations are transforming with no-code and AI at the core. Discussions will highlight practical ways enterprises can design AI agents that collaborate with employees to streamline processes, boost productivity, and future-proof operations in the AI economy. Creatio will also take part in a panel session as part of the Opening Night Meetup on September 26th, offering its perspective on how agentic automation is reshaping enterprise workflows and setting a new standard for customer and operational excellence.“With our headquarters in Boston, we’re especially proud to contribute to a global event taking place in our own city,” said Jason Olkowski, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer, Creatio. “Boston AI Week is about turning innovation into action, and at Creatio we share that mission. Through our participation, we’re highlighting how enterprises can gain the freedom and agility to harness AI at scale with an agentic platform that delivers faster time-to-value, reduced costs, and genuine care for every customer.”For Creatio, Boston AI Week is an opportunity to connect with global peers, collaborate with forward-thinking organizations, and reinforce its vision for a world where every enterprise can orchestrate outcomes with AI at scale.To learn more about the festival and explore the full agenda, visit aiweek.bostonAbout CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

