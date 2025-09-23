Enamine joins forces with the ICR to expand fragment-based drug discovery with fluorinated compound libraries

KYIV, UKRAINE, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enamine Ltd., a leading global provider of screening compounds, chemical building blocks, and drug discovery services, and The Institute of Cancer Research, London, have announced a new research collaboration aimed at broadening the tools available for Fragment-based Drug Discovery (FBDD).

𝘼 𝙘𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙚𝙧 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙖𝙩 𝙛𝙡𝙪𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨

As part of the joint initiative, Enamine will supply a set of fluorinated fragment compounds to The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), carefully selected from its extensive in-stock collection and Enamine REAL Space. Over the coming months, ICR researchers will profile these compounds using in-house analytical tools, including proton and fluorine NMR spectroscopy, LC-HRMS, and solubility testing.

The annotated compounds will then be screened against the panel of protein targets, helping to assess their potential value in fragment-based screening campaigns. The aim is to produce a well-characterized set of fluorinated fragments that can accelerate early-stage drug discovery for researchers worldwide.

“𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘰𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘣𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘐𝘊𝘙’𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘤𝘢𝘱𝘢𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵-𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘥𝘳𝘶𝘨 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦’𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘦, 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘭𝘺 𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘍𝘉𝘋𝘋 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺. 𝘐𝘵’𝘴 𝘢 𝘧𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥, 𝘱𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘸𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘵.” 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘰𝘳 𝘚𝘸𝘦𝘯 𝘏𝘰𝘦𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳, 𝘋𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘊𝘩𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘢𝘵 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘐𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘊𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘳 𝘙𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩, 𝘓𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘯.

𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙟𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝 𝙩𝙤 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡-𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙩

Once testing is complete, Enamine will use the results to refine and commercialize new fragment libraries, making them available through its global distribution network. The ICR will have the priority right to explore the findings and will work with Enamine to publish joint results in peer-reviewed journals.

“𝘍𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘐𝘊𝘙 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘊𝘢𝘳𝘣𝘰𝘹𝘺𝘭𝘪𝘤 𝘈𝘤𝘪𝘥 𝘉𝘪𝘰𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘍𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘓𝘪𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘳𝘺, 𝘸𝘦’𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘫𝘰𝘪𝘯 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱 𝘢 𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘭 𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘭𝘪𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘧𝘭𝘶𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘦-𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘕𝘔𝘙 𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘍𝘉𝘋𝘋 𝘵𝘰𝘰𝘭𝘣𝘰𝘹 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘴,” 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘈𝘯𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘺 𝘛𝘢𝘳𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘴𝘬𝘪𝘺, 𝘚𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘋𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳, 𝘌𝘶𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘦, 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦.

𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩’𝙨 𝙣𝙚𝙭𝙩

The project is expected to run for 12 months, with the option to extend. Both teams will contribute to a final research report, and future communications will highlight key takeaways for the scientific and drug discovery communities.

About Enamine Ltd.

Enamine Ltd., headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine, is a scientifically driven contract research organization renowned for maintaining the world’s largest and most reputable collections of Building Blocks (over 300,000), Screening Compounds (4.6 million), and vast chemical database of synthetically feasible structures – REAL Space, comprising trillions of molecules. The company offers an extensive portfolio of expertly designed libraries for hit discovery, including Diversity, Fragment, Covalent, Bioactive, and Targeted Libraries. Enamine delivers fully integrated discovery services, encompassing advanced organic synthesis, library synthesis, medicinal chemistry support, high-throughput screening (HTS), and preclinical biology, advancing life science and pharmaceutical research efforts globally.

About The Institute of Cancer Research

The Institute of Cancer Research, London, is an independent research institute based across two London sites: one in Chelsea in the centre and one in Sutton in the south. We are a member of the University of London and have an outstanding record of achievement dating back more than 100 years.

Around 800 scientists work at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) across the full spectrum of cancer research, from basic cancer biology to clinical trials. We are also one of the world’s most successful academic institutions in industry collaboration.

