Minister John Steenhuisen on adoption of G20 Food Security Task Force Declaration

South African Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, expressed profound excitement and pride that the G20 Agriculture Ministers adopted a Food Security Task Force Declaration that is centred on the African philosophy of Ubuntu.

The declaration, which was developed by the Food Security Task Force under the South African G20 Presidency, embodies the principle “I am because you are”, reflecting a global commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind in the quest for resilient and sustainable food systems.

Minister Steenhuisen highlighted how this declaration marks a pivotal moment, shifting the focus from isolated national strategies to a collaborative, interconnected approach. “This is a truly historic day. The G20 Ministers have recognised that our collective food security hinges on interdependence, dignity, agency, and solidarity,” the minister stated.

Minister Steenhuisen further highlighted that the agreements endorsed today are practical tools that can assist farmers, stabilise markets, and ensure that every child has access to nutritious food.

The Ubuntu Approaches and the Ministerial Declaration highlight several shared priorities:

Combating food price volatility and persistent food inflation, which disproportionately affect low-income households

Investing in climate-smart and resilient agriculture, including drought-tolerant seed, efficient irrigation, soil-water analytics, and reduced post-harvest losses

Promoting inclusive, fair, and transparent food systems that strengthen smallholder and family farmers’ access to finance, inputs, and markets

Supporting social protection measures, such as school feeding and targeted transfers, to ensure dignity and nutrition for vulnerable communities

Advancing sustainable resource use and diversification of diets, including fisheries, pulses, and nutrient-rich foods, while tackling illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing

Ministerial Declaration

The Ministerial Declaration reaffirms the G20 members’ commitment to multilateralism, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Paris Agreement, and the African Union’s Comprehensive African Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Strategy. It also recognises that the right to food is a fundamental human right.

Citing the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World Report (2025), the declaration notes that between 638 and 720 million people experienced hunger in 2024, a decline of 15 million compared to 2023. Encouragingly, the number of people unable to afford a healthy diet has also decreased, from 2.8 billion in 2019 to 2.6 billion in 2024. While this progress is welcome, the declaration warns that urgent action is still needed, particularly in many African subregions and in Western Asia, where hunger continues to rise.

The declaration highlights a troubling paradox—global food production is sufficient to meet demand, yet millions remain hungry and malnourished. It stresses that availability alone does not guarantee access to nutritious food, and that malnutrition in all its forms continues to threaten the health, growth, and development of millions of children worldwide.

The Food Security Task Force also expressed deep concern over excessive price volatility and persistent food inflation, which undermine affordability and disproportionately affect low-income households. They further noted the adverse impacts of conflict, climate change, biodiversity loss, fiscal constraints, supply chain disruptions, and debt vulnerabilities on global food systems. In addition, a lack of social protection and under-investment in infrastructure compound the challenge.

Accordingly, the declaration supports measures to address these fiscal and economic pressures, including debt vulnerabilities, to enable developing countries to better tackle poverty and inequality.

Looking ahead to the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg this November, Minister Steenhuisen emphasised that these commitments will be elevated into the global framework, ensuring that Africa’s priorities and perspectives are firmly embedded in the global fight against hunger, malnutrition, and food insecurity.

