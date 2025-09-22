Smart Data Awards 2026 Opens Nominations to Honour Corporate Excellence in Data & AI Across the Middle East

The Smart Data Awards 2026, part of the 10th anniversary edition of the Smart Data Summit, will take place on 22 April 2026 at JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Dubai.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Smart Data Awards 2026, part of the 10th anniversary edition of the Smart Data Summit, will take place on 22 April 2026 at JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Dubai. The awards will recognise organizations that are transforming industries through bold strategies, measurable outcomes, and responsible use of data and artificial intelligence.For a decade, the Smart Data Summit has been the region’s premier platform for dialogue on data and AI . This milestone edition will feature the Smart Data Awards as a centrepiece, celebrating the achievements of companies that have embedded data-driven intelligence at the heart of their operations.Nomination ProcessOpen to all: Any organization operating in the Middle East or with projects in the region can be nominated.Who can nominate: Nominations can be submitted by the organization itself, by partners, or by industry peers.How to nominate: Submit a 300–500 word nomination highlighting the project, initiative, or transformation along with supporting evidence.Timeline: Nominations close on 31 March 2026. Shortlisted companies will be announced on 10 April 2026, with winners revealed during the Awards Ceremony on 22 April 2026 at the Summit.Award Categories:Smart Data Champion AwardThe highest accolade, recognising one organization that has delivered enterprise-wide transformation by leveraging AI and data for growth, resilience, and innovation.Smart Data AI Innovation AwardCelebrating cutting-edge AI implementations where creativity and execution have combined to deliver breakthrough impact.Smart Data Excellence Award – RetailFor retailers using data to create smarter supply chains, personalised experiences, and improved customer journeys.Smart Data Excellence Award – Travel & HospitalityRecognising companies leveraging predictive insights to optimise operations and deliver world-class guest experiences.Smart Data Excellence Award – HealthcareAwarded to healthcare providers using AI and analytics to improve patient outcomes, operational efficiency, and ethical care delivery.Smart Data Excellence Award – eCommerceFor digital commerce leaders using data to drive acquisition, retention, and operational excellence.Smart Data Excellence Award – GovernmentHighlighting public sector organizations transforming service delivery and policymaking with data-led strategies.Smart Data Excellence Award – TelecomFor telecom providers enhancing customer loyalty, service quality, and network optimisation through advanced analytics.Smart Data Excellence Award – Real EstateRecognising companies harnessing data to optimise pricing, predict market trends, and create personalised experiences.Smart Data Excellence Award – EducationFor institutions applying data-driven practices to enhance learning, student outcomes, and strategic decision-making.Smart Data Excellence Award – AutomotiveSpotlighting companies using AI and data to improve service excellence, demand planning, and customer engagement.Smart Data Excellence Award – BFSIFor banks, insurers, and financial institutions advancing customer satisfaction, risk management, and speed to market with modern data practices.Celebrating Past WinnersThe Smart Data Awards have a strong track record of recognising industry pioneers. At the last edition, winners included:Dubai MunicipalityDubai PoliceLulu Group InternationalEmirates GroupDubai Health AuthorityGulf Marketing GroupRoads and Transport Authority (RTA)Dubai Land DepartmentGems EducationAW Rostamani GroupFirst Abu Dhabi BankThese organizations exemplify how data and AI can deliver impact across government, retail, healthcare, education, transportation, and financial services.A Benchmark for Data & AI ExcellenceBy recognising success across 12 categories, the Smart Data Awards 2026 will set a benchmark for corporate excellence in data and AI. Winners will gain recognition among more than 400 senior decision-makers attending the Smart Data Summit, while also reinforcing their reputation as leaders in innovation, trust, and transformation.“The Smart Data Awards are about celebrating companies that are not only experimenting with data and AI, but operationalising them to create measurable value,” said Shail Bisht, Regional Director, Expotrade Middle East, organizer of the Smart Data Summit. “As we mark the 10th anniversary of the summit, these awards reflect how far the region has come — and the companies leading the way.”About Smart Data Summit & Awards 2026The Smart Data Summit & Awards, now in its 10th year, is the Middle East’s leading event for data analytics, AI, and business intelligence. Gathering more than 400 senior executives, 50+ expert speakers, and leading technology providers, the summit is a hub for innovation, collaboration, and knowledge exchange driving the future of intelligent enterprise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.