Smart Data Summit 2026 Returns to Dubai to Celebrate 10 Years of Smart Data & Data Intelligence Leadership

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expotrade Global is excited to announce the return of the Smart Data Summit, celebrating its landmark 10th edition on 22–23 April 2026 at JW Marriott Hotel Marina Dubai.10th Edition to Spotlight AI in Data , Big Data Analytics & Intelligent Transformation – 22–23 April 2026 | JW Marriott Hotel Marina DubaiOver the last decade, the summit has become the region’s leading platform for Smart Data strategies, Data Intelligence, Big Data analytics, and AI in Data applications, uniting senior executives, government leaders, and technology innovators. The 2026 edition comes at a pivotal moment, reflecting the explosive growth of the MENA region’s data economy.The Rise of Data Intelligence in MENAThe MENA region is undergoing a data revolution. The AI market, valued at nearly USD 12 billion in 2023, is projected to contribute USD 320 billion to regional GDP by 2030, while the Big Data and analytics market is expected to grow at a 17–24% CAGR through 2030. From data intelligence for business transformation to AI-driven decision-making in real time, enterprises across the Middle East are embracing Smart Data strategies to fuel growth, improve resilience, and deliver personalization at scale.Agenda Highlights: Where AI Meets DataThe Smart Data Summit 2026 agenda will explore how organizations can unlock the full potential of AI in Data and Big Data analytics through themes such as:> Building a Data-First Culture to unlock enterprise-wide value> Scaling AI Agents: From Experiments to Enterprise Orchestration> Human + Machine Collaboration for next-generation intelligent systems> AI-Powered Decision Making as a driver of Data Intelligence> From Data Lakes to Data Mesh: scalable and resilient Smart Data architectures> Citizen Data Scientists: democratizing Big Data analytics> Responsible AI & Governance: ensuring trust, compliance, and transparency> Personalization at Scale powered by AI in Data strategiesSmart Data Summit: A Decade of ImpactCelebrating its 10th anniversary, the Smart Data Summit continues to be the region’s definitive platform for Data Intelligence and Big Data innovation. Attendees will benefit from visionary keynotes, real-world case studies, and interactive panel discussions, while the tech exhibition will showcase cutting-edge AI in Data, Smart Data platforms, and Big Data solutions from global technology leaders.“The MENA region has reached an inflection point where Data Intelligence and Smart Data strategies are no longer optional—they are essential for competitiveness. Bringing back Smart Data Summit 2026 for its 10th edition is both a celebration of the past decade and a commitment to the region’s extraordinary growth in Big Data and AI in Data applications,” said Shail Bisht, Regional Director, Expotrade Global.Event DetailsDate: 22–23 April 2026Venue: JW Marriott Hotel Marina DubaiFacts: 400+ Attendees | 60+ Speakers | 10+ Hours of NetworkingWebsite: https://www.bigdata-me.com About Expotrade GlobalExpotrade Global is a leading international conference and event organizer headquartered in Australia, with offices in Dubai. For over 20 years, Expotrade has delivered some of the most influential events across technology, finance, sustainability, and infrastructure—platforms that drive innovation, collaboration, and knowledge exchange.

