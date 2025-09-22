MMC Drone Light Show Illuminates the Silk Road, Opening a New Chapter in International Cultural Exchange

MMC L1 - Debut in Hami, China MMC L1 - Central Asia Debut in Suyab, Kyrgyzstan MMC L1 - Series of Performances in Uzbekistan MMC L1 - Presidential Highlight in Kyrgyzstan MMC L1 - About MMC

From Xi’an to Central Asia, MMC drones staged six breathtaking light shows, celebrating heritage and strengthening cultural ties.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MicroMultiCopter Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. ( MMC ), a global leader in industrial UAV technology, served as a key technical partner in the large-scale cross-border media event “2025 Silk Road Journey · SCO Road,” which was launched on July 16, 2025. Organized by Shanxi Broadcasting Corporation, the event featured MMC’s cutting-edge drone light shows , injecting new vitality into the ancient trade route and creating a sensation across Central Asia.Starting from Xi’an, China, the MMC drone team traveled nearly 10,000 kilometers, passing through iconic Chinese cities such as Lanzhou, Jiayuguan, Dunhuang, and Hami, before entering Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. The project seamlessly integrated historical sites with breathtaking natural landscapes, offering new visual narratives for Silk Road cultural communication.A Symphony of Lights: Six Unforgettable PerformancesAlong the route, the MMC team successfully delivered six spectacular drone light shows, creating a dialogue that transcended time and space.Debut in Hami, ChinaOn August 1, 1,000 MMC drones took to the skies above General Zuo Zongtang Phoenix Terrace Cultural Park in Hami, forming intricate patterns of Hami melons, the characters “August 1st,” and symbols of ethnic unity. The enthusiastic response led to an encore performance on-site.Central Asia Debut in Suyab, KyrgyzstanOn August 16, in the historic city of Suyab, believed to be the birthplace of the great poet Li Bai, MMC delivered China’s first large-scale drone performance in Central Asia. 500 drones depicted camel caravans, the Earth, and a tribute to Li Bai, inscribing his image and his timeless verse, “Raising my head, I gaze at the bright moon; lowering it, I think of my hometown,” into the night sky.Series of Performances in UzbekistanFrom August 20 to 23, MMC delivered three packed shows across Uzbekistan.Tashkent (Aug 20): The drone formations displayed “Silk Road Journey,” a 3D route map, and landmarks such as the Tamerlane statue and Tashkent TV Tower, culminating with the words “CHINA” and “UZBEKISTAN” linked by a glowing heart.Bukhara (Aug 22): The performance vividly depicted the Ark Fortress, Chor Minor, and dynamic Silk Road trade scenes, praised by local media as a “dialogue between technology and civilization across time.”Samarkand (Aug 23): Themes of “Golden Peaches” and Master Xuanzang captivated more than 20,000 spectators, causing temporary traffic congestion and setting a new record for drone show attendance in Central Asia.Presidential Highlight in KyrgyzstanOn September 12, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan joined tens of thousands of spectators to witness another breathtaking MMC drone show. As night fell, 1,000 drones soared into the sky, precisely forming traditional cultural symbols such as yurts and galloping horses, vividly showcasing Kyrgyz heritage. The performance not only won the President’s praise but also marked another milestone in China-Kyrgyz cultural exchange.Technical Breakthroughs in Challenging EnvironmentsExceptional Environmental AdaptabilityMMC’s drone fleet overcame Central Asia’s strong winds, dust storms, and extreme temperature fluctuations. Leveraging BeiDou RTK technology, they achieved centimeter-level positioning accuracy with zero collisions throughout the tour.Rapid Cultural CustomizationMMC’s light show technology seamlessly integrated local cultural elements (“one city, one plan”), faithfully recreating iconic symbols such as Samarkand’s Registan Square and Bukhara’s Afandi statue.Localized Communication ProtocolsThe MMC team successfully adapted to local communication protocols, overcame cross-border transmission barriers, and utilized precious 3D cultural data to ensure flawless visual representations.About MMCMicroMultiCopter Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. (MMC) is a global leader in the R&D, production, and application of industrial UAV systems. Headquartered in Shenzhen, with production bases in Jiaxing (Zhejiang), Ganzhou (Jiangxi), Zhaoqing (Guangdong), Zhoucheng (Shandong) and Yancheng (Jiangsu), the company boasts a world-class R&D team with decades of expertise in adaptive control, flight systems, and computer vision.Its core technologies—intelligent flight control, swarm coordination, and long-endurance power systems—are widely applied in three fields: cultural tourism shows, logistics delivery, and emergency inspection. MMC is committed to pushing the boundaries of UAV technology, providing efficient, intelligent solutions to global markets, and empowering the growth of the low-altitude economy.Looking AheadThe “2025 Silk Road Journey” continues. Next, the MMC team will travel with the media delegation to Tajikistan, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, further empowering Silk Road culture with UAV innovation and fostering international cooperation and mutual understanding.This cross-border tour not only demonstrates the strength of Chinese UAV technology but also injects fresh cultural and economic vitality into the Belt and Road Initiative, serving as a significant example of China’s technology and culture “going global.”

2025 Silk Road Journey | MMC L1 Drone Light Show Collection

