MMC Dazzles at Low-Altitude Economy Forum with 2000-Drone Light Show, Ushering in New Era of Drone Swarm Innovation

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founding ceremony of the Shenzhen Metamaterial Industry Alliance – Drone Swarm Innovation Chapter was successfully held at the Castle Hotel Shenzhen (October 13). As a pioneer in the industrial UAV sector and a key co-organizer, MicroMultiCopter Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. (MMC) heralded this pivotal industry event with a stunning display of aerial technology, featuring 2,000 MMC L1 light show drones that formed a J-20 stealth fighter and participant logos, vividly demonstrating the commercial potential of drone swarm technology Strategic Collaboration Reshapes Industry ParadigmThe newly formed Chapter represents a significant advancement in China's drone industry, bringing together leading enterprises including Kuang-Chi, Chyton, MMC, and Aether Dynamic, alongside upstream and downstream partners. This collaboration marks the successful application of metamaterial's seven core capability platforms in drone swarms, initiating comprehensive technology-manufacturing-operations synergy to transition the low-altitude economy from individual to collective intelligence.Complete Industrial Chain Ecosystem Takes ShapeA landmark equity investment in August 2025, led by Kuang-Chi together with Chyton and MMC into Aether Dynamic, established a complete industrial closed loop encompassing "technology empowerment-component supply-whole machine manufacturing-scenario operations."Kuang-Chi, as the technical leader, provides underlying support through its seven metamaterial capability platforms while implementing end-to-end digital management from supplier qualification to product testing.Chyton leverages its precision manufacturing expertise to develop high-precision, lightweight core components tailored for drone swarms.Aether Dynamic benefits from this collaborative framework, achieving small-batch production within just five months of establishment. General Manager Ms. Rui Zhu confirmed: "Through comprehensive empowerment in new materials, aviation-scale manufacturing, and digital platforms, we have addressed long-standing cost issues while improving yield rates and reducing production time. Product finalization is expected this year, with mass production starting next year."MMC contributes crucial scene application and data service capabilities. Chairman Mr. Zhihui Lu revealed: "Even during testing, overseas clients from the Middle East, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia have visited specifically to observe product tests and expressed preliminary cooperation intentions."Breaking Through Individual Intelligence LimitationsThe Chapter addresses fundamental industry challenges. As low-altitude economy maintains double-digit growth, single drones struggle with limited coverage and coordination efficiency. Drone swarm technology transcends these limitations through multi-agent autonomous decision-making and collaborative operations."Drone swarms represent not merely single-unit replication but networked swarm intelligence that will reshape the underlying logic of the low-altitude economy," stated Dr. Ruopeng Liu, Chairman of Kuang-Chi. He emphasized that the Innovation Chapter aims to cultivate an industrial ecosystem deeply integrated with metamaterial technology, digital manufacturing, and scene operations, consolidating industry forces to advance China's high-quality low-altitude economic development.The successful ceremony and groundbreaking collaboration mark a transformative step in China's low-altitude economy development. MMC looks forward to working with all partners to collectively realize the immense potential of this new intelligent era in low-altitude operations.About MMCMicroMultiCopter Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. (MMC), founded in 2009, is a global leader in providing industrial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) solutions and a recognized standard-setter in the industry. As Vice-Convener of the International ISO Organization's UAV Expert Group, MMC has contributed to the creation of over 50% of China's national and industry UAV standards. By integrating core technologies across the entire industrial chain, MMC provides comprehensive products and solutions, from hardware development and flight services to data processing, for clients worldwide.

