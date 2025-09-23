Yodaplus Technologies Secures $2 Million Funding to Strengthen Agentic AI Product Suite and Go-to-Market Strategy

Driving the future of Agentic AI: Yodaplus Technologies Vishrut Srivastava, MD and Founder of Yodaplus

Investment to power Yodaplus’ transition into a product-first company with a focus on Agentic AI and Trade Document Digitization platforms.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yodaplus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading AI-first technology company, announced today that it has secured $2 million in funding from Ketan Thakkar (Angel Investor). Prior investors include Snighda Ghosh Ray, former Global Leader at ADP, PayPal, and Diebold Nixdorf.

The funding will support Yodaplus’ transition into a product-first company, built around its strong suite of Agentic AI products and platforms. The investment will be used to strengthen business development and marketing efforts, expand the team, and further enhance GenRPT, the company’s flagship Agentic AI platform and their blockchain-based trade document digitization platform, DocuTrade .

Founded in 2016, Yodaplus has built deep expertise across BFSI, Maritime, Supply Chain, and Retail Tech. Its product lineup includes GenRPT (AI-powered insights engine), OceanDocs AI, GenRPT Finance, and DocuTrade. At the center of this suite is GenRPT, an Agentic AI platform that translates the entire journey from data acquisition to actionable insights into a single step - delivering speed, automation, and usability for enterprises.

“This funding is a strong validation of our direction as a product-first company. It allows us to scale business development, marketing, and product capabilities so our Agentic AI platforms can reach and empower enterprises globally,” said Vishrut Srivastava, Managing Director and Founder, Yodaplus.

The fresh capital will be directed towards scaling business development and marketing initiatives, with a focus on building stronger go-to-market strategies, enhancing brand positioning, and expanding client outreach. It will also be invested in strengthening the company’s flagship platforms, GenRPT and DocuTrade, while advancing Yodaplus’ broader Agentic AI product suite. In addition, the funding will support team expansion by bringing in new talent across product, sales, and delivery functions to accelerate growth and execution.

With this investment, Yodaplus is well-positioned to drive the next wave of enterprise transformation through Agentic AI, helping organizations simplify complexity and act on insights faster than ever before.

About Yodaplus

Yodaplus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2016, is an AI-first technology company headquartered in Mumbai, India. With deep expertise in Agentic AI, and enterprise software, Yodaplus is building product-first platforms that redefine how businesses work with data. Its proprietary products, including the GenRPT suite, OceanDocs AI, GenRPT Finance, and DocuTrade, are enabling enterprises worldwide to adopt future-ready solutions, unlocking speed, automation, and measurable business outcomes.

