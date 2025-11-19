Yodaplus Expands Global Maritime Strategy Following DocuTrade’s IGPI Traditional Approval

DocuTrade receives full IGP&I approval DocuTrade by Yodaplus Yodaplus Technologies

Yodaplus strengthens its global maritime strategy with DocuTrade’s IGPI approval and expanded shipping offerings, including OceanDocs AI.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the announcement of DocuTrade’s Traditional Approval by the International Group of P&I Clubs (IGPI), Yodaplus Technologies has outlined its next phase of strategic expansion across the global maritime ecosystem - leveraging not only DocuTrade but also its growing suite of shipping-focused AI products.

With this approval, DocuTrade becomes the only India-based platform to fully meet all ten IGPI requirements, joining a highly selective group of 15 platforms worldwide, and one of the few built on public blockchain and open digital trade standards such as TradeTrust.

This milestone reinforces Yodaplus’s long-term commitment to building trusted, interoperable, MLETR-aligned digital trade infrastructure for carriers, exporters, financial institutions, and port authorities.

“The IGPI approval has created tremendous momentum for us across global shipping and trade corridors,” said Vishrut Srivastava, MD of Yodaplus Technologies. “We are now strategically deepening our maritime presence not just with DocuTrade, but also with complementary products such as OceanDocs AI, which is transforming document intelligence, HSEQ workflows, and compliance operations for fleet owners.”

Yodaplus is actively engaging with shipping lines, tanker operators, port service providers, insurers, and classification bodies across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company is supporting organizations preparing for MLETR-based reforms, ICC DSI-led interoperability pilots, and large-scale modernization of shipping documentation.

Additionally, the company is receiving increased interest for white-labelled versions of DocuTrade, enabling banks, shipping companies, and logistics enterprises to integrate IGPI-approved eBL capabilities into their internal platforms under their own brand backed by Yodaplus’s secure blockchain and compliance architecture.

About Yodaplus

Yodaplus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Mumbai, India, builds secure and scalable digital transformation platforms using AI and blockchain. The company focuses on modernizing complex workflows across global trade, supply chain, and financial services, with a strong and expanding footprint in maritime digitization, driven by products such as DocuTrade and OceanDocs AI.

About DocuTrade

DocuTrade, developed by Yodaplus, is a digital trade documentation platform enabling the creation, exchange, and management of electronic Bills of Lading (eBLs) and other trade documents using advanced blockchain technology. The platform is MLETR-compliant, aligns with ICC DSI and UNCITRAL standards, and is interoperable via the TradeTrust framework, ensuring cross-border legal validity and document integrity.

DocuTrade is also available as a white-label solution for banks, shipping companies, and logistics providers, allowing seamless adoption of compliant digital trade technology under their own brand.

Learn more at www.docutrade.io and www.yodaplus.com



