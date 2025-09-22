MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Unleashes Best-in-Class Performance and AI Experiences for the Next Generation of Mobile Devices

MediaTek Dimensity 9500

New flagship chipset further strengthens industry leadership in gaming, compute, imaging, and AI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaTek, the world’s leading innovator of smartphone SoCs, today announced the launch of its most advanced mobile platform yet: The MediaTek Dimensity 9500. Setting new standards in on-device AI, console-class gaming, and power efficiency, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 is engineered to super-charge the next wave of flagship 5G smartphones.The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 adopts a third-generation All Big Core CPU design, combining a 4.21GHz ultra core, three premium cores, and four performance cores, with four-lane UFS 4.1 storage. This design delivers up to 29% higher single-core and 16% higher multi-core performance compared to the previous generation, while the ultra-core achieves up to 55% lower power consumption at peak performance, giving users longer battery life and greater productivity.“As AI becomes part of everyday life, consumers want devices that feel smarter, faster, and more personal without sacrificing battery life,” said JC Hsu, corporate senior vice president at MediaTek and general manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit. “The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 delivers exactly that: Breakthrough on-device AI, top-tier performance and efficiency, and a full suite of premium experiences that our partners can bring to users around the world.”The platform’s new cache and memory architecture, including the industry’s first support for 4-channel UFS4.1, doubles read/write speeds and accelerates large AI model loading by 40%. The second-generation Dimensity scheduler translates this raw power into smoother responsiveness and sustained efficiency, even under heavy workloads.Integrating the Arm G1-Ultra GPU, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 provides up to 33% higher peak performance and 42% improved power efficiency, and introduces double frame rate interpolation up to 120FPS, so gamers can enjoy console-level raytracing. MediaTek’s collaboration with leading studios, along with support for MegaLights in Unreal Engine 5.6 and Nanite in Unreal Engine 5.5, enable AAA-level real-time rendering and immersive lighting effects.The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 platform delivers a truly agentic AI UX, with proactive, personalized, collaborative, evolving, and secure AI features. Integrating the ninth-generation MediaTek NPU 990 with Generative AI Engine 2.0 doubles compute power and introduces BitNet 1-bit large model processing, reducing power consumption by up to 25%. The ultra-efficient NPU enables always-on small models, slashing power consumption by more than 40%. Users benefit from 100% faster 3 billion parameter LLM output, 128K token long text processing, and the industry’s first 4k ultra-high-resolution image generation.With MediaTek Imagiq 1190, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 supports RAW-domain pre-processing, up to 200MP capture, and NPU-assisted focusing, while enabling cinematic 4K 60FPS portrait video. The platform’s connectivity suite includes MiraVision adaptive display, AI-driven Bluetooth call enhancement, Wi-Fi fast transfer, and multi-network intelligence for seamless calls and data. AI-powered communication technologies deliver up to 10% lower power in 5G and 20% lower power in Wi-Fi scenarios, while 5CC carrier aggregation boosts bandwidth by 15%. AI positioning and network selection technologies offer 20% higher accuracy and 50% lower network latency lag compared to competitors.As the world’s largest supplier of smartphone SoCs, MediaTek continues to drive industry transformation through innovation and collaboration. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 is the result of years of investment in advanced technologies, product development, and ecosystem partnerships. MediaTek works closely with leading game studios, device manufacturers, and software partners to deliver the ultimate mobile experiences to consumers worldwide.Flagship smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 are expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2025. To learn more about the MediaTek Dimensity portfolio, please visit: https://i.mediatek.com/mediatek-5g

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.