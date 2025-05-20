MediaTek Showcases AI Vision From Edge to Cloud at Computex 2025

Shaping the Future of AI with Cutting-Edge Connectivity, Computing, and Multimedia Tech

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Computex 2025, MediaTek will present its latest advancements in AI computing under the theme “AI for Everyone: From Edge to Cloud”. Dr. Rick Tsai, Vice Chairman and CEO of MediaTek, will deliver a keynote on May 20, the opening day of the exhibition, offering key insights into the roles of AI, 6G, edge and cloud computing in digital transformation and demonstrate how MediaTek’s vision is empowering a connected, intelligent world – from edge to cloud -- for everyone.“We are looking forward to highlighting MediaTek’s long-standing expertise in connectivity, computing, and multimedia products and technologies,” said Joe Chen, President and COO of MediaTek. “These comprehensive solutions from edge to cloud demonstrate our cutting-edge portfolio and its collaborations with global ecosystem partners, aiming to offer AI-driven experiences across multiple applications and promote the broader adoption of generative AI.”Hybrid Computing Integrates Computing and Connectivity, Empowering a New AI WorldTo address the issue of information silos in the era of generative AI, MediaTek has proposed a hybrid computing concept that integrates both computing and communications. This approach fosters greater collaboration among various AI agents and facilitates smoother interaction throughout the AI ecosystem. In line with this vision, MediaTek will showcase the world’s first 5G Generative AI Gateway as a conceptual hybrid computing solution. This device merges MediaTek’s leading 5G FWA platform with on-device generative AI capabilities in a single device, delivering high performance, robust privacy, substantial bandwidth, and low latency.Building on this concept, MediaTek will demonstrate a fully connected smart home vision through AI Hub to connect household devices, with on-device AI agents collaborating as customized personal assistants. MediaTek and NVIDIA will also co-present an “edge cloud” that consists of a “RAN-cloud” (combining Radio Access Network (RAN) nodes with computing resources) and a “device cloud” (consisting of device-based computing resources). The result is low latency, carrier-grade privacy, and personal data governance in agentic AI and dynamic resource allocation scenarios.Transforming AI for the Cloud: MediaTek’s Impact and InnovationMediaTek is revolutionizing the AI and cloud technology ecosystem through its strategic collaboration with NVIDIA, resulting in the creation of the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip for NVIDIA DGX Spark. This partnership has led to the creation of the world’s smallest AI supercomputer for cloud developers, delivering an unprecedented 1000 TOPS performance. DGX Spark is designed to run AI models with up to 200 billion parameters locally, bringing the power of NVIDIA AI directly to the desktop.MediaTek's custom ASIC solutions are tailored for AI accelerators and datacenters, addressing the evolving complexities of dense compute and high-speed networking in custom silicon design. Our world-class roadmap includes advanced solutions utilizing cutting edge process nodes and high-speed interconnects to meet demanding AI networking speeds, along with adopting modern packaging and custom HBM integrations. These advancements are driving significant enhancements in performance and efficiency.MediaTek Dimensity Auto Brings Together 5G and AI for Next-Gen Automotive ApplicationsThe MediaTek Dimensity Auto platform continues to push innovation forward in smart, connected, software-defined vehicles. The Dimensity Auto Cockpit solutions offer scalable hardware and software platforms with advanced AI capabilities. Its flagship Dimensity Auto Cockpit C-X1 chipset integrates the latest generative AI models with AI acoustic technologies for personalized virtual assistant service. The Dimensity Auto Cockpit platform also supports 8K and Dolby Vision HDR, alongside Dolby Atmos, for a truly exceptional in-vehicle entertainment experience.The flagship Dimensity Auto Connect MT2739 features the world’s first in-vehicle 5G DSDA 3Tx technology, intelligent driving scene recognition, and AI-powered network optimization, automatically switching between connectivity modes based on real-time needs. This substantially improves connection speed and stability, enhancing the overall user experience. MediaTek will also demo a 5G NG eCall feature; in the event of a severe collision, the vehicle will automatically initiate a call for emergency assistance.MediaTek Genio Platform Opens a New Era of IoT AIDesigned for a broad range of IoT devices spanning smart homes, smart retail, and industrial and commercial applications, MediaTek’s Genio IoT platform supports the latest generative AI models, human-machine interfaces (HMI), multimedia, and connectivity technology. Together with various partners, MediaTek will showcase vertical applications including motorcycle control boards, robotic arms, retail, healthcare, and service robots. Addressing the fragmented IoT market, the Genio platform provides a one-stop development toolkit. It integrates NVIDIA TAO, a model training toolkit in MediaTek’s NeuroPilot AI development tool, creating a comprehensive edge AI development environment that supports Android, Yocto Linux, and Ubuntu operating systems. The newly introduced Genio 720/520 platform features generative AI capabilities for added value in vertical applications.Connectivity Technology to Support Hybrid AI ComputingSmartphones and wearables often suffer reduced antenna configurations due to size constraints, compromising connectivity performance. MediaTek’s device collaborative multi-antenna technology allows a wearable to aggregate and receive 5G/6G signals through another device nearby, drastically boosting throughput—especially indoors where base station signals may be more prone to blockage—a boon for low-latency applications. Meanwhile, the MediaTek Filogic Wi-Fi optimizes user experiences with AI-enhanced features. It accurately detects interference sources, automatically adjusts settings, and identifies different applications across multiple devices to intelligently allocate bandwidth. These capabilities ensure smoother operation for low-latency scenarios. Additionally, MediaTek’s industry-leading, next-generation 5G-Advanced LEO NR non-terrestrial network (NTN) over the Ku-band will be showcased in Taiwan for the first time.Multimedia Technologies That Elevate Smart Display ExperiencesMediaTek leverages extensive multimedia expertise to bolster edge computing. Highlights include its world’s first 15,000+ zone RGB mini-LED local-dimming control SoC for large screens. It offers high brightness, a wide color gamut, low power consumption, and compatibility with large screen sizes. Compared to OLED, RGB mini-LED increases brightness by 276%, expands the color gamut by 18%, saves 20% power at the same size, and surpasses OLED’s size limitations by 18%. Compared to White mini-LED, RGB mini-LED improves viewing angles by 14%, expands the color gamut by 16%, and reduces power consumption by 10%.For more information on MediaTek at Computex 2025, visit booth M0806 or visit: https://www.mediatek.com/computex2025

