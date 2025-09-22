Deputy President Paul Mashatile convenes Government of National Unity Clearing House Mechanism

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has today, 19 September 2025, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Government of National Unity (GNU) Clearing House Mechanism, convened a virtual meeting of the structure.

In 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of a GNU Clearing House Mechanism to resolve policy disagreements within the 10-member Government of National Unity (GNU), and delegated Deputy President Mashatile to lead the GNU Clearing House.

The purpose of today’s meeting was to review written submissions by Political Parties into the Draft Terms of Reference as per the resolution of the meeting of the Clearing House that took place in March 2025.

The meeting received a consolidated report on written submissions from the Good Party, Al Jama-Ah, and Democratic Alliance.

The Deputy President raised his concern about the time that the Clearing House has taken to finalise the matter, and provided the following way forward to expedite the process:

Establishment of a Task Team to review the current draft TOR’s to report back to the Clearing House in two weeks’ time. The Task Team will be led by Deputy Minister Andries Nel and comprised of the following members: Hon Thomas Walters (DA), Hon Makashule Gana (Rise Mzansi), Mr Apa Pooe (PAC).

This meeting also serves as an indication that the GNU remains in tact and committed to the shared goals and objectives of each representative party towards which include, but are not limited to driving inclusive growth and job creation, reducing poverty and tackling the high rate of unemployment.

