Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal and Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B3004021

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo                      

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks              

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: September 21, 2025 at approximately 2214 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: State Park Road, Woodford

VIOLATION:

  • DUI #1 Refusal

  • Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Robert Weigner                                      

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, RI

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 21, 2025, at approximately 2214 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a cabin in Woodford. Caller advised Weigner (40) had left the property in a vehicle with his 8-year-old son. Troopers responded to the scene and made contact with Weigner. While speaking with Weigner, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment. Further investigations revealed that Weigner had operated a vehicle with a suspended license on a public highway while under the influence of alcohol.

 

Weigner was placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing.

 

Weigner was processed and released with a citation to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on October 13, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #1 Refusal and Reckless Endangerment.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 13, 2025 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Bennington

MUG SHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

