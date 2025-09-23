Bath And Shower Products Market Anticipated to Grow at 25.3% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Bath And Shower Products Market In 2025?

The market size of bath and shower products has witnessed a significant expansion in the past few years. The market, which is expected to rise from $23.63 billion in 2024, is predicted to reach $29.85 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.3%. Factors contributing to the impressive growth during the historical timeframe include heightened consumer consciousness concerning hygiene and grooming, growth in disposable income, surge in urbanization, changing consumer lifestyles, and progress in marketing and distribution avenues.

The market size of bath and shower products is anticipated to experience remarkable expansion in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $73.75 billion in 2029, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4%. This expected growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to changes in consumer tastes towards naturally derived and organic ingredients, an upturn in demand for eco-friendly packaging, a heightening interest in tailored and customizable products, greater recognition of wellness and self-care benefits, and the potential for growth in emerging markets. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period comprise a heightened concern for eco-friendly packaging, escalating options for customization and personalization, an increased focus on wellness and self-care benefits, the application of digital advances for improved shopping experiences, and the creation of pioneering formulations.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Bath And Shower Products Market?

The surge in demand for organic goods is predicted to boost the expansion of the bath and shower products market. Organic goods are products that are manufactured and handled following organic farming criteria, which disallow the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and other artificial additives. The rising preference for organic products stems from several factors, including heightened health awareness amongst consumers and growing knowledge regarding safe hygiene practices. Bath and shower products make use of organic constituents to fulfill the consumer's desire for natural and sustainable skincare solutions. Furthermore, organic bath and shower products are frequently created using sustainable and environment-friendly methods, making them attractive to eco-conscious customers. For instance, data from the Organic Trade Association in the US show that in 2022, sales of organic products in the U.S. hit 67,576 units, a 4.0% jump from 64,963 units in 2021. This followed a 2.3% increase from the previous year. As a result, heightened demand for organic goods is influencing the growth of the bath and shower products market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Bath And Shower Products Industry?

Major players in the Bath And Shower Products include:

• L'Oréal

• Procter & Gamble

• Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

• Unilever

• Crabtree & Evelyn

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• CHANEL

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Bath And Shower Products Market In The Globe?

Key players in the bath and shower product industry are focusing on enhancing the customer experience by introducing innovative products, such as scent items. These fragranced products are composed of either natural or synthetic aromatic compounds and are used in a variety of applications like perfumes, body sprays, lotions, and household goods to improve personal and environmental fragrance experiences. For instance, in September 2023, the American cosmetics firm Bluemercury, Inc. unveiled their Cerulean 6 product. This product has two unique scent collections: Constellation, which has a predominant wood-based floral scent, and Cloudline, which has a fruit-based floral scent. The product line includes body lotions, oils, polishes, washes, and candles, all manufactured to be vegan, gluten-free and devoid of harmful chemicals, ensuring top-notch luxury for its users.

What Segments Are Covered In The Bath And Shower Products Market Report?

The bath and shower productsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Bath Soaps, Body Wash And Shower Gel, Bath Additives, Other Product Types

2) By Form: Solid, Gels And Jellies, Liquid, Other Forms

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End-User: Men, Women

Subsegments:

1) By Bath Soaps: Bar Soaps, Liquid Soaps

2) By Body Wash And Shower Gel: Liquid Body Wash, Shower Gels With Exfoliants

3) By Bath Additives: Bath Salts, Bath Oils, Bath Bombs

4) By Other Product Types: Shower Creams, Shower Scrubs

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Bath And Shower Products Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for bath and shower products and is expected to maintain its dominant position. It's projected that North America will experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report includes market information from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

