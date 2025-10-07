Transaction Monitoring In Fintech Market CAGR to be at 17.8% from 2025 to 2029 | $12.61 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Transaction Monitoring In Fintech Market?

The fintech market's transaction monitoring sector has seen an accelerated expansion in the recent past. The market value is projected to escalate from $5.53 billion in 2024 to $6.54 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The surge throughout the historical period can be ascribed to the escalation in digital payments, enhanced regulatory compliance, heightened risks of financial fraud, the growth in the acceptance of online banking, and the increasing need for fraud detection.

The fintech market for transaction monitoring is anticipated to experience a swift expansion in the forthcoming years. It is projected to reach $12.61 billion in 2029 at a rate of 17.9% CAGR. The growth in this forecast period is influenced by an increased emphasis on data protection, growing volumes of real-time transactions, heightened regulatory examination, growing fintech presence and the escalating threats of cybercrime. The forecast period is likely to see key trends such as advancements in machine learning, incorporation of blockchain technology, tech-driven real-time monitoring, advancements in predictive analytics and the rise in cloud deployment.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Transaction Monitoring In Fintech Market?

The anticipated growth in the transaction monitoring sector of fintech is expected to be fueled by the expanding volumes of digital payments. Digital payments, which involve the electronic exchange of funds between parties via digital platforms, removing the need for physical cash, are on the rise. This increase is due to the growing penetration of smartphones and the internet, which makes electronic transactions more accessible and user-friendly. The use of transaction monitoring in fintech augments digital payments by offering real-time supervision of transactions, thereby increasing their security and reliability. It decreases the risk of fraud by rapidly detecting suspicious activities, thereby enhancing trust and efficiency in financial operations. For example, the European Central Bank, a central banking institution based in Germany, reported in January 2024, that the number of contactless card payments had surged by 24.3% to 20.9 billion in 2023 from 2022. Thus, the expanding volumes of digital payments are propelling the growth of the transaction monitoring sector in the fintech market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Transaction Monitoring In Fintech Market?

Major players in the Transaction Monitoring In Fintech Global Market Report 2025 include:

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Fair Isaac Corporation

• Temenos AG

• Chainalysis Inc.

• Feedzai Inc.

• Sumsub Inc.

• Napier Technologies Limited

• Alessa Inc.

• Hawk AI GmbH

• Quantifind Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Transaction Monitoring In Fintech Industry?

Leading corporations in the transaction monitoring sector of fintech are emphasizing the development of innovative solutions including real-time fraud detection. These solutions allow rapid detection and prevention of suspicious transactions, bolstering compliance, and increasing customer assurance. Real-time fraud detection involves a system that scrutinizes transactions immediately as they occur, blocking any suspicious or potentially fraudulent activities, which aids the prevention of financial loss and supports the protection of customers. Taking Unit21 Inc, a US-based software company, as an example, it introduced real-time monitoring in October 2023. This tool aids financial corporations and fintech enterprises in keeping an eye on transactions over real-time payment channels like FedNow, RTP, and Zelle. The new feature lowers the chances of financial loss and guards customers against fraud by detecting and blocking dubious transactions in a matter of seconds. In addition, real-time monitoring supplies an all-encompassing view of every transaction, enabling both fraud prevention and compliance divisions to be proactive in spotting risky transactions without causing an increase in false alarms, guaranteeing a smooth customer experience. This system also digitalizes decision-making methods which were previously done manually, freeing up human resources for handling advanced risk situations and strategic compliance projects.

What Segments Are Covered In The Transaction Monitoring In Fintech Market Report?

The transaction monitoring in fintech market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Enterprise Type: Small And Mid-Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Identity Verification, Transaction Screening & Ongoing Monitoring, Anti-Money Laundering, Fraud Detection And Prevention, Other Applications

5) By End-Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Fintech Companies, Electronic-Commerce, Government, Information Technology And Telecom

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Fraud Detection, Risk Management, Compliance Automation, Real Time Monitoring, Data Analytics, Alert Management

2) By Services: Consulting, Integration, Training, Support And Maintenance, Custom Development, Audit And Assessment

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Transaction Monitoring In Fintech Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Transaction Monitoring in Fintech, North America spearheaded as the predominant region from the previous year, showing predicted growth. In addition to North America, the report provides an analysis of other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

