Tracking As A Service Market to Reach USD $9.68 Billion by 2029 at 16.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Tracking As A Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Tracking As A Service Market?

The market size of tracking as a service has seen substantial growth in the past few years. The market size is projected to escalate from $4.48 billion in 2024 to $5.24 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. This significant growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as an uptick in the demand for supply chain transparency, wider adoption of fleet management systems, strict regulatory norms for asset tracking, expansion of e-commerce and retail logistics sectors, and an increase in usage of third-party logistics providers.

Expectations are high for the tracking as a service market size, which is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. By 2029, it's forecast to expand to $9.68 billion, driven by an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. Factors contributing to this surge during the anticipated period include the increased integration of tracking services into smart city initiatives, heightened adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles that need monitoring, growing demand for real-time tracking in healthcare logistics, a mounting focus on sustainability and carbon footprint control, together with growing dependency on cross-border trade and adherence to compliance requirements. The period of projection will also see a rising trend of AI usage in route optimization, the adoption of blockchain for secure tracking information, increased utilization of edge computing for instant processing, the application of low-powered wide-area networks for cost-effective tracking, and an increased use of digital twins for simulating logistics.

Download a free sample of the tracking as a service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27950&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Tracking As A Service Global Market Growth?

The surge in e-commerce is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the tracking as a service market in the future. E-commerce denotes the digital trade of goods and services, comprising online marketplaces, mobile apps, and B2C or B2B transactions via the internet. A key factor prompting the surge in e-commerce is the escalating customer inclination for convenience. Digital platforms afford smooth access to products, speedier purchasing operations, and adaptable payment methods, all of which align with modern living standards and diminish the hurdles associated with conventional retail. Tracking as a service bolsters e-commerce by providing real-time insight into the status of orders and the progress of deliveries. It augments customer satisfaction through precise tracking updates and more rapid problem resolution. To illustrate, in August 2025, as per the U.S. Census Bureau, a government agency in the US, total e-commerce sales in 2024 reportedly touched approximately $1,192.6 billion, showing an 8.1% (±1.1) elevation from 2023. In that year, e-commerce made up 16.1% of total retail sales in comparison to just 15.3% in the previous year. So, the surge in e-commerce is fostering the growth of the tracking as a service market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Tracking As A Service Market?

Major players in the Tracking As A Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Verizon Communications

• AT&T Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Stanley Black And Decker Inc.

• Motorola Solutions

• Rockwell Automation

• PCCW Enterprises Limited

• Zebra Technologies Corp

• Trimble Inc.

• Infor

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Tracking As A Service Market?

Top firms operating in the tracking as a service market are zeroing in on constructing innovative solutions like sensor-heavy monitoring platforms, in an effort to lead the competition. A monitoring platform abundant in sensors amasses live data from effectively connected devices and resorts to smart analysis to present practical insights. For example, Sensata Technologies, an American industrial technology firm, introduced Sensata INSIGHTS in January 2023. This substantial Internet of Things (IoT) platform extends asset tracking, telematics, and data analytics solutions to augment functional visibility and give applicable insights in industries like transportation, logistics, and construction. Sensata INSIGHTS merges proprietary hardware and software with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to transform raw sensor data into actionable, superior intelligence from Sensata Technologies. It offers comprehensive visibility across the supply chain, incorporating logistics, telematics, and site monitoring, providing expansive insights and improved data quality.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Tracking As A Service Market Report?

The tracking as a service market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment: On Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By End-User: Transportation And Logistic, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food And Beverage, Retail, IT And Telecom, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Application Management, Security Management, Network Monitoring, Data Analytics, Configuration Management

2) By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance, Integration And Deployment

View the full tracking as a service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tracking-as-a-service-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Tracking As A Service Industry?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Tracking As A Service, North America held the position of the leading region. It is anticipated that the fastest growth rate will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region within the forecast period. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

