The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Botanical Extracts Market to Reach US $11.48 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $11.49 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Botanical Extracts Market?

Over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the size of the botanical extracts market. It is projected to expand from $7.07 billion in 2024 to $7.67 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth experienced during the historic period is likely due to factors such as traditional remedies, cultural and conventional usage, exploration and trade routes, as well as supportive government regulations.

In the coming years, the botanical extracts market is set for a swift expansion. It is projected to reach $11.49 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Factors such as increasing health consciousness, escalating demand for functional food and beverages, rising preference for plant-based commodities, growing popularity of herbal supplements, and an increase in disposable income are contributing to the growth in the forecast period. The forecast period will also be characterized by significant trends such as research and development, product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and government initiatives.

Download a free sample of the botanical extracts market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8744&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Botanical Extracts Global Market Growth?

The botanical extracts market is anticipated to expand due to the rising consumer preference for convenience food products. These ready-to-eat foods, classified as tertiary processed foods, incorporate plant extracts to enrich their flavor and color, especially in high-fat foods like meat. Botanical extracts, derived from plants and possessing potent medicinal properties, are employed in the food industry to offer health benefits. An increase in the consumption of convenience foods is predicted to spur the growth of the botanical extracts market. For instance, the Economic Research Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a governmental agency, reported in 2022 that U.S. consumers allocated an average of 11.3% of their overall food expenditure on out-of-home food. This uptick in consumption of convenience foods is fueling the growth of the botanical extracts market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Botanical Extracts Market?

Major players in the Botanical Extracts include:

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

• Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

• Blue Sky Botanics Ltd.

• Naturex

• Synthite Industries Ltd.

• Nexira

• Layn Natural Ingredients Corp.

• Indesso

• Dohler GmbH

• Hunan Nutramax Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Botanical Extracts Market?

The botanical extracts market is witnessing a rising trend of product innovation. The leading companies in this market are focusing on creating extracts with enhanced bioavailability. In this context, Layn Natural Ingredients, a manufacturing firm based in China known for its innovative natural and functional botanical extract ingredients, launched bio Quercitrin in September 2022. This product is a highly bioavailable variant of Quercetin intended for nutraceutical use. Bio Quercitrin, a powerful antioxidant flavonoid, is unique due to its ability to eliminate free radicals and reduce oxidative stress. Owing to the attached ribose molecule, Layn's bio Quercetin boasts an absorption and permeation rate in the small intestine that is six times more effective than conventional Quercetin. Layn's bio+Quercitrin is not only a stable, soluble, and bioavailable version that can replace regular Quercetin but also serves well as a stand-alone supplement or in recipes for human and pet health.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Botanical Extracts Market Report?

The botanical extractsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: CO2 Extraction, Solvent Extraction, Steam Distillation, Enfleurage, Other Technologies

2) By Source: Spices, Herbs, Flowers, Leaves, Other Sources

3) By Form: Liquid, Powder, Semi-Solid

4) By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical And Nutraceutical, Cosmetics

Subsegments:

1) By CO2 Extraction: Supercritical CO2 Extraction, Subcritical CO2 Extraction

2) By Solvent Extraction: Ethanol Extraction, Hexane Extraction, Other Solvent-Based Methods

3) By Steam Distillation: Traditional Steam Distillation, Water Distillation

4) By Enfleurage: Cold Enfleurage, Hot Enfleurage

5) By Other Technologies: Microwave-Assisted Extraction, Ultrasound-Assisted Extraction, Cold Press Extraction

View the full botanical extracts market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/botanical-extracts-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Botanical Extracts Industry?

In 2024, North America held the highest market share in the botanical extracts sector. The market report for botanical extracts includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Botanical Extracts Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Botanical Supplements Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/botanical-supplements-global-market-report

Botanicals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/botanicals-global-market-report

Botanical Cleansing Oil Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/botanical-cleansing-oil-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.