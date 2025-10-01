YG Studio Secures Victory at the 2025 MUSE Design Awards: Season 2 with 'Greenterrace Kindergarten'

2025 MUSE Design Awards: Season 2 Featured Winner - Greenterrace Kindergarten Greenterrace Kindergarten by YG Studio

The 2025 MUSE Design Awards & Creative Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), have officially announced its Season 2 results.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 MUSE Design Awards & Creative Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), have officially announced its Season 2 results, marking the second chapter of this year’s global competition while celebrating the program’s 10th anniversary milestone. From more than 13,000 submissions, this season’s winners embody innovation, craft, and influence across the creative and design industries.

With Season 2, the MUSE Awards not only builds on its momentum but also expands the stage for creative and design excellence, offering a platform where both renowned names and emerging voices find equal footing. This chapter highlights how today’s work continues to set new standards, while shaping a legacy that inspires future generations.

Among this year’s winners, YG Studio is a design practice founded by Chen Yang and Liwei Guo, both alumni of Columbia University GSAPP. The studio is dedicated to exploring the intersection of nature and architecture, producing work that balances softness and rationality while addressing urgent social issues. Their projects span memorials, housing, and educational spaces, with a strong emphasis on affordability, inclusivity, and environmental sensitivity. At its core, YG Studio seeks to craft spaces that restore dignity, foster connection, and respond to the needs of vulnerable communities, while celebrating the harmony between the built environment and the natural world.

About the Winning Project: Greenterrace Kindergarten

Embedded within Yunnan’s iconic terraced landscape, Greenterrace Kindergarten reinterprets the rhythm of the fields into a stepped building form that flows seamlessly with the terrain. Designed as more than a school, it functions as a civic and ecological hub, providing classrooms for children, rest areas for local farmers, and an auditorium for community gatherings.

Learning is extended outdoors, where platforms connect to the surrounding fields, allowing children to plant, harvest, and observe seasonal changes as part of their education. A multifunctional roof terrace doubles as a playground, garden, and observatory, strengthening ties between the younger generation, the community, and the land.

Sustainability is central to the project, incorporating passive ventilation, solar energy, and mist collection systems, alongside a lightweight steel and timber structure that minimizes site impact. The result is a forward-looking model for rural education that honors cultural memory while fostering ecological stewardship.

The Evaluation Process

Submissions to the MUSE Design Awards are evaluated by an international jury of experts, with evaluations conducted through a blind judging process. Entries are measured on innovation, functionality, aesthetics, sustainability, and impact. This impartial approach ensures that winners like YG Studio are recognized solely on the strength of their design work.

Notable Achievement in Season 2 of the 2025 MUSE Design Awards:

1. Architectural Design - Educational

“Congratulations to all the winners this season,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “As we commemorate a decade of the MUSE Awards, YG Studio’s achievements stand as proof of the dedication and brilliance that continue to inspire industries and audiences worldwide. Each winning entry is more than exceptional work—it is part of the ongoing dialogue that defines creativity and design today.”

For further information, please contact Chen Yang of YG Studio at chen.yc.yang@gmail.com.

About YG Studio

YG Studio, founded by Chen Yang and Liwei Guo, is a design practice dedicated to exploring the balance between architecture and nature. With a focus on projects that are affordable, inclusive, and environmentally sensitive, the studio creates spaces that restore dignity, foster connection, and promote harmony between people and their environments.

