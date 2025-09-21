TUUA E LE PALEMIA LE ATUNUU MO TOGAFITIGA FAAFOMAI I NIUSILA

[OFISA O LE SO’OUPU – 22 Setema 2025] – O le aoauli ananafi, 21 Setema 2025 na tuua ai le atunuu e le afioga i le Palemia – Hon. Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Leuatea Fosi Schmidt mo Niusila, e faatino ona togafitiga faafomai moomia.

Na faamautu i le faaiuga o le vaiaso na te’a nei tulaga i fomai ma togafitiga moomia mo le Palemia, ma faatino ai le faaiuga a le Kapeneta mo le tuua ai e le afioga i le Palemia le atunuu i se taimi vave.

O faiga faavae a le Malo, e agava’a le Palemia i siaki ma togafitiga faafomai i Niusila, ma e faatupeina atoa e le Malo. Peitai, ona o le tulaga o loo i ai nei vaegatupe a le Malo i le 25% o le Tala Faatatau o le Tupe o loo faatino ma faagaioi ai galuega a le Malo, ua finagalo ai le Palemia e faatupe lava e lona aiga pasese o vaalele, tau o togafitiga i Niusila, ma apitaga mo le Palemia i Niusila mo le taimi nei.

O loo malaga faatasi le Palemia ma lona Faletua, ma o le fuafuaga e toesea o ia ma le atunuu mo le vaiaso e tasi.

MAEA.

PRIME MINISTER DEPARTS SAMOA FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT

[GOV’T PRESS SECRETARY – 22 September 2025] – Prime Minister, Hon. Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Leuatea Fosi Schmidt left Samoa yesterday afternoon, Sunday 21 September 2025 for needed medical treatment in New Zealand.

Medical appointments were secured for the Prime Minister at the end of last week, and the decision was made by Cabinet for him to be flown to Auckland for treatment.

Apropos government policy for overseas treatments, the Prime Minister is entitled to overseas medical treatment in New Zealand, fully funded by government. However, due to government’s current financial position with 25% of the budget from last year financing operations now, and the urgency to undertake treatment, the Prime Minister’s family is funding all his expenses including airfares, treatment and accommodation in New Zealand.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by his wife. He will be away for a week.

End

September 22, 2025