AUAI ATU O LE SUI PALEMIA I LE FONOTAGA LONA 80 A MALO AUFAATASI

[OFISA SOO’UPU A LE MALO – 22 Setema 2025] – O le a taitaia e le afioga i le Sui Palemia – Hon. Toelupe Maoiautele Poumulinuku Onesemo le usugafono a Samoa i le fonotaga lona 80 a Malo Aufaatasi, e usuia i Niu Ioka mai le aso 21-27 o Setema 2025. O lenei tauaofiaga tele e usuia i tausaga uma i lona ofisa tutotonu i Niu Ioka.

O le usugafono a Samoa e aofia ai le afioga i le Sui Palemia, Ofisa Sili o Pulega o le Matagaluega o le Va-i-Fafo ma Fefaatauaiga – Peseta Noumea Sili, ma le Ofisa Sili Lagolago o le Matagaluega – Miriama Betham Malielegaoi. O le a auai ane foi le Amapasa o Samoa i Amerika, o ia foi o le Sui o Samoa i Malo Aufaatasi – Fatumanava-o-Upolu III Dr Pa’olelei Luteru.

A o toesea ai le afioga i le Palemia ma le Sui Palemia ma le atunuu, o le a tauaveina e le Minisita o Tupe – Susuga Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio’o matafaioi ma tiute o le Palemia.

MAEA.

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER TO ATTEND THE 80TH SESSION OF THE UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY

[GOV’T PRESS SECRETARY – 22nd September 2025] – The Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Toelupe Maoiautele Poumulinuku Onesemo is leading Samoa’s delegation for the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The annual Assembly is scheduled to convene from 21-27 of September in New York.

Samoa’s delegation includes the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade – Peseta Noumea Simi, and the Assistant CEO – Miriama Betham Malielegaoi. They will be joined by Samoa’s Ambassador to the United States, and Samoa’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations H.E Fatumanava-o-Upolu III Dr. Pa’olelei Luteru.

While the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister are away this week, the Minister of Finance – Hon. Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio’o is taking over as the Acting Prime Minister.

End.

September 22, 2025

