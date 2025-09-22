St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash, DUI, VCOR and DLS.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A4008442

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Skiff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/21/25 @ approximately 1701

STREET: Shadow Lake Road

TOWN: Concord

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Grist Mill Pit Rd.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sarah Pennypacker

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front-end

INJURIES: Suspected minor

HOSPITAL: NVRH

VIOLATIONS:

-DUI

-Violation of Conditions of Release.

-Criminal DLS

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Shadow Lake Road in Concord VT. Upon arrival, the operator was identified as Sarah Pennypacker of Concord Vermont. After investigation, it was found that Pennypacker was driving under the influence of alcohol with a criminally suspended license, consequently violating her court ordered conditions of release. Pennypacker was transported to NVRH for suspected minor injuries and was issued a citation to appear in Essex Superior Court for the above listed offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-18-25 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Essex

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.