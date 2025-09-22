St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash, DUI, VCOR and DLS.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4008442
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Skiff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/21/25 @ approximately 1701
STREET: Shadow Lake Road
TOWN: Concord
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Grist Mill Pit Rd.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sarah Pennypacker
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front-end
INJURIES: Suspected minor
HOSPITAL: NVRH
VIOLATIONS:
-DUI
-Violation of Conditions of Release.
-Criminal DLS
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Shadow Lake Road in Concord VT. Upon arrival, the operator was identified as Sarah Pennypacker of Concord Vermont. After investigation, it was found that Pennypacker was driving under the influence of alcohol with a criminally suspended license, consequently violating her court ordered conditions of release. Pennypacker was transported to NVRH for suspected minor injuries and was issued a citation to appear in Essex Superior Court for the above listed offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11-18-25 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Essex
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
