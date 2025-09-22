Secretary Noem Announces $48 Million in Additional Federal Disaster Relief Funding for North Carolina

Funding will support communities recovering from Hurricane Helene

WASHINGTON – Today, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that 49 additional Public Assistance projects have been deemed eligible, representing $48 million in federal disaster relief funding to support ongoing recovery efforts from last year’s storm. Since the beginning of the Trump Administration, FEMA has committed approximately $2.7 billion for Hurricane Helene recovery.

“This investment will repair and restore critical public infrastructure across North Carolina, including schools, public safety facilities, utilities, and community services,” said Secretary Noem. “North Carolina communities are rebuilding stronger, and today’s approvals show this Administration’s commitment to cutting red tape and getting recovery dollars out the door faster. I want to thank Senator Ted Budd, Congressman Chuck Edwards, and Chairman Michael Whatley for their strong advocacy on behalf of North Carolinians.”

The funds will be distributed through FEMA’s Public Assistance program to support 49 recovery projects totaling $47,957,075.61 across North Carolina. This includes 31 newly approved projects, as well as 18 additional large projects, each over $1 million that have been advanced and will be available to communities later this week. These newly approved projects were determined eligible within the last week and represent continued progress in supporting the state’s recovery efforts following recent disasters, including Hurricane Helene.

The Department of Homeland Security is using all possible avenues to support North Carolina’s recovery, ensuring dollars are delivered to communities at record speed. These projects are the latest in billions of dollars FEMA has provided to North Carolina as communities rebuild from recent natural disasters.

