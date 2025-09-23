Recruiting for Good Launch The Beauty Foodie Club to Fund Girls Design Tomorrow™

Are you 30+ Live on The Westside Love to Party and Share Beauty Treats with Girlfriends Join The Beauty Foodie Club Funded By Recruiting for Good www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com Made Just for You! Love to Celebrate Women, Party and Support Girls Too? The Sweetest Club is Made Just for You www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com Recruiting for Good is Celebrating The Beauty Foodie Club Launch with 3 days of Parties. visit www.3daystoParty.com Made Just for You! Recruiting for Good is Celebrating The Beauty Foodie Club Launch with 3 days of Parties. visit www.3daystoParty.com Made Just for You! Recruiting for Good is Celebrating The Beauty Foodie Club Launch with 3 days of Parties. visit www.3daystoParty.com Made Just for You!

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good funds Girls Design Tomorrow™ a meaningful program; and is rewarding referrals with memberships to The Beauty Foodie Club.

Love to Celebrate Women, Party and Support Girl Programs Too? The Beauty Foodie Club is Made Just for You!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to self-fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ ; and make a lasting difference.Recruiting for Good is launching ' the Beauty Foodie Club ' to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow™; a meaningful program teaching tweens sweet skills, success habits, and positive values.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program; earn a sweet three-year treat (beauty services, and/or fine dining) and access to invite only celebrations at The Sweetest Restaurants and shops) for three years."Personal Referrals to companies that hire professional staff and that lead to a hire; enable Recruiting for good to both fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ and reward memberships for The Beauty Foodie Club.Carlos Cymerman adds, "What makes The Beauty Foodie Club really sweet? Treats are customized to meet our social club members’ personal needs; members earn $3,000 in gift cards. Members can mix and match treats to enjoy, share with friends, or gift; and choose their beauty providers, foodie shops, and favorite LA restaurants."AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs (a meaningful work program for talented kids) and Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!"We teach 3rd grade girls fulfillment through The Sweetest Gigs by the time they are in middle school; they are confident, self-aware, and striving for leadership positions!"In an effort to self-fund The Sweetest Gigs (and Girls Design Tomorrow™), Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with The Sweetest 3-Year-Treats; Beauty Foodie Club Memberships, Fine Dining, and Luxury Shopping www.The3YearTreats.com Made Just for You!Are you 30+ live on the Westside and work in LA; The Beauty Foodie Social Club is made just for you to enjoy the sweetest beauty and foodie treats; share with girlfriends, or gift. Members earn $3,000 in gift cards to mix and match their favorite beauty provider (salon, spa, studio or wellness) and foodie (coffee, chocolate, smoothie shop, or fine restaurants in LA) treats. To Learn More Visit www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com Made Just for You!"To become a member 1st attend any one of our sweet celebrations on the Westside www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You!"

