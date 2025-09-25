REPORT: Chile 2050: Roadmap to a Fossil-Fuel Free, Electricity-Driven, Prosperous Economy

Chile is poised to lead the world in a renewable energy transition.

The study will be announced today at a Climate Week NYC event. Analysis finds Chile could go fossil fuel–free by 2050.

This report finds that Chile’s resource endowment, state commitment, and the technical and financial viability of available technologies make a sustainable and prosperous future possible.” — Walter Vergara, Vice President, Climate Institute

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Climate Institute analysis finds that Chile has the resources, policy framework, and economic rationale to become a fossil fuel–free economy by 2050. By harnessing abundant renewable energy and fully electrifying its economy, Chile could set a global example of sustainable growth for the 21st century, and other nations may benefit from following its lead.The report concludes that transitioning to a 100% renewable energy matrix would require substantially less energy than a fossil fuel–based infrastructure, about one-third less by 2050. The shift would lower electricity generation costs, deliver annual savings of $13 billion, create 350,000 permanent jobs, and open over $200 billion in business opportunities.“This transformation constitutes a major policy, institutional, and financial effort—but one that is well within Chile’s reach,” said Walter Vergara, Vice President for Latin American Programs at the Climate Institute and lead author of the study. “Chile’s resource endowment, state commitment, and the technical and financial viability of available technologies make this future possible.”In addition to financial and employment gains, the transition would bring significant health and environmental benefits, including reductions in airborne pollutants valued at $15 billion annually by mid-century and carbon emission reductions worth $10 billion by 2050.“The virtuous cycle of electrifying the economy, generating employment, and fostering entrepreneurship and innovation exemplifies the type of model that can motivate Global South countries to embark on this transformation. It is the integration of economic opportunity with climate imperatives that will drive nations to implement carbon neutrality plans while enhancing competitiveness and promoting higher levels of development,” stated Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, Global Leader for Climate and Energy at the WWF.To electrify the whole economy, transportation services, industrial, commercial, and residential activities would need to transition to the use of electrical sources and devices. There are already many viable options to meet many of these needs.“This is an exemplary report. Many places on Earth need roadmaps charting intermediate goals along the path to 2050. Policymakers and investors need concrete, unemotional, transactional plans like the Chile 2050: Roadmap” stated Marita Koch-Weser, President of Earth 3000.The full report, Chile 2050: Roadmap to a Fossil Fuel–Free, Electricity-Driven, Prosperous Economy, will be released today, and a panel of leaders will discuss key findings this morning during a Climate Week NYC event in New York. It can be https://climate.org/reports/publications/

