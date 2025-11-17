Climate Institute and Canadian University Dubai to Accelerate Climate Innovation Across Middle East, North Africa (MENA)

Announcement made at COP30 in Brazil

BELEM, BRAZIL, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the COP30 climate summit in Brazil this week, the Climate Institute (CI) announces the establishment of a new Middle East & North Africa (MENA) regional office based in Dubai, launched in collaboration with Canadian University Dubai (CUD). The office, hosted on CUD’s campus at City Walk, positions the UAE and wider Gulf region at the forefront of global climate-action leadership.Founded in 1986, the Climate Institute is one of the world’s first organizations dedicated solely to addressing climate change through research, policy, international collaboration, and education. Canadian University Dubai, established in 2006, offers undergraduate and graduate programs and has built strong partnerships with industry and international institutions.“We are delighted to partner with CUD and to base our regional team in Dubai,” said Nasir Khattak, Vice President of the Climate Institute. “This move reflects our commitment to building local capacity and strengthening global collaboration to meet the challenges of the climate crisis.” He noted the new office will benefit from CUD’s academic environment, student talent, and proximity to Dubai’s vibrant innovation ecosystem.“A partnership between Canadian University Dubai and the Climate Institute allows us to close the loop between science, policy, and practice, said Dr. Adam Fenech, Provost of Canadian University Dubai. “Together, we can turn world-class evidence into local solutions—training the next generation of leaders while co-designing climate resilience for the communities we serve.”The new MENA office will serve as a strategic platform for engagement with governments, research and academic institutions, regional bodies, NGOs, and private-sector partners across the Gulf and North Africa. From this Dubai hub, the Climate Institute and CUD will work to catalyze climate-resilience programs, accelerate clean-technology deployment, and co-design educational initiatives tailored to the region’s rapidly growing economies and their exposure to climate-related risks—including heat stress, water scarcity, and extreme weather.Under the broader framework of the partnership, CI and CUD will collaborate across four priority areas:• Education & Curriculum Development — Advancing interdisciplinary programs and training in climate science, energy systems, sustainability, and environmental policy.• Technical Assistance to Developing Nations — Delivering advisory services, capacity building, and best practices across the Global South and MENA.• Innovation & Clean-Tech Entrepreneurship — Supporting technology development, commercialization pathways, and sustainable business ecosystems.• Arts & Culture in Climate Action — Elevating cultural and creative expression as a force for climate awareness and community engagement.A joint statement added:“By opening the Dubai office during COP30, CI and CUD underscore the UAE’s emerging role as a strategic gateway between North America, Europe, and the MENA region in climate diplomacy and decarbonization partnerships. The initiative also supports Dubai’s growing leadership in sustainability, clean-energy transformation, innovation, and knowledge-driven growth.”About the Climate Institute:Founded in 1986, the Climate Institute is among the world’s first organizations to focus on climate change. At the intersection of science, technology, policy, and innovation, the Institute works to advance climate solutions through global partnerships.Address:200 Massachusetts Ave NWSuite 700, Washington, DC, 20001About Canadian University DubaiCanadian University Dubai (CUD) is a leading private university in the UAE, offering undergraduate and postgraduate degrees on a Canadian-inspired curriculum in the heart of Dubai.Address:City Walk 2, Al WaslDubai, United Arab EmiratesMedia Contacts:Erin Parker, Climate Institute Media — info@climate.orgCanadian University Dubai Media Relations — media@cud.ac.ae

