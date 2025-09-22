Submit Release
Artist and Author Examines LA's Water Issues and Offers Solutions

"The list of people with a water plan for LA - APT - I am the list"

An artist who grew up in LA explores the water equation of Los Angeles and offers solutions to drought and flood control.

— Alan Placido Tomlinson
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A book written by Alan Placido Tomlinson (APT) addressed to President Donald Trump about a solution to drought in Los Angeles and California and Earth in general

APT is a lifelong artist who financed his creative expression first with several years in construction, followed by a few years in radio and tv broadcasting. He then spent over 20 years in transportation and 5 years in public speaking. The book covers William Mulholland and the theft of the Owens River. It also explores in depth the concreting of the LA River. The artist even gives away an invention in the course of the book.

The book is currently available on the Apple Books store and soon enough on Amazon.

Alan Placido Tomlinson - https://apt.solutions/
alanplacidotomlinson@gmail.com
1-503-919-0900
The artist abstains from social media.
Apple Books link
A link to view the book for free in reduced format on the Google Cloud:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/3tdqYa4rijedXjG76

Alan Tomlinson
Alan Tomlinson
+1 503-919-0900
email us here

