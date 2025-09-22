Artist and Author Examines LA's Water Issues and Offers Solutions
An artist who grew up in LA explores the water equation of Los Angeles and offers solutions to drought and flood control.
APT is a lifelong artist who financed his creative expression first with several years in construction, followed by a few years in radio and tv broadcasting. He then spent over 20 years in transportation and 5 years in public speaking. The book covers William Mulholland and the theft of the Owens River. It also explores in depth the concreting of the LA River. The artist even gives away an invention in the course of the book.
The book is currently available on the Apple Books store and soon enough on Amazon.
Alan Placido Tomlinson - https://apt.solutions/
alanplacidotomlinson@gmail.com
1-503-919-0900
The artist abstains from social media.
Apple Books link
A link to view the book for free in reduced format on the Google Cloud:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/3tdqYa4rijedXjG76
Alan Tomlinson
Alan Tomlinson
+1 503-919-0900
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.