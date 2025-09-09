cover art for the book

The release of a book detailing a plan to stabilize the shores of the Palm Islands of Dubai from tidal erosion.

The list of people with a sand erosion control system plan : APT. I am the list.” — Alan Placido Tomlinson

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A book written by Alan Placido Tomlinson (APT) for the President of the United Arab Emirates (MBZ) addressing the sand erosion problem of Dubai’s Palm Islands.———————————————————————————————————————A multi-media artist 12,000 kilometers from the UAE claims to know how to stabilize the eroding sands of the Palm Islands. The first chapter of the book details a portion of the plan. It is based on existing technology not currently being applied to sand erosion control. In researching the Palms Islands, the artist learned of not only the sand erosion dilemma, but the stagnation and mosquito problems of the islands. He claims to have a technology-based solution for those issues as well. In chapter two, the artist reveals a plan to bring water to deserts in Africa to create sustainable agriculture. Chapter three is about a plan to collect floating plastic waste on the world's oceans. The artist believes it can be done not only economically but the retrieved plastic could be made into valuable artworks which would finance the further collection of plastic waste. Chapter four is a plan to repurpose the World Islands of Dubai into something more commercially viable. The last chapter is about legacy.APT is a lifelong artist who financed his creative expression first with several years in construction, followed by a few years in radio and tv broadcasting. He then spent over 20 years in transportation and finally 5 years in public speaking.The book is currently available on Apple Books Alan Placido Tomlinson - apt.solutions/ alanplacidotomlinson@gmail.com1-503-919-0900 Pacific Daylight Time for the next few weeks and then PSTNo social media participation by the artist at this time. The artist used to maintain a presence on Facebook but left during a time in the US when content was being censored. The censorship initiated by the federal government during the Biden years ended with the change of administrations but the artist is not convinced of a necessity to return.A link to view the book for free on the Google Cloud here :###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.