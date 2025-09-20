Serving older Veterans every step of the way

As you age or experience illnesses that impact your daily routines, you may need additional care, and VA is fully equipped to meet your needs wherever you are in your health journey. VA provides a variety of services and support to aging and disabled Veterans. Partnering with community providers, VA helps to ensure that Veterans can maintain independence and autonomy as they rise above the challenges of aging, disability or serious illness.

Resources for older Veterans

There are a variety of resources and programs for older Veterans that can help them build a routine and support system to remain independent.

Veteran Decision Aid provides a checklist to help you narrow down which VA resources and what kind of care is best for you, with help creating a personalized health plan by and for Veterans like you.

provides a checklist to help you narrow down which VA resources and what kind of care is best for you, with help creating a personalized health plan by and for Veterans like you. Veteran Directed Care allows you and your caregiver(s) to create an individualized plan for assistance and personal care that fits your needs and lifestyle. Through this program, you can get help developing a spending and care plan to help you live independently in your own home or community.

Palliative Care focuses on keeping symptoms in check so that you can carry out day-to-day activities. Palliative care aims to improve your overall quality of life, whether that’s physical, mental or emotional well-being.

Adult Day Health Care is a VA support program designed to help with personal care tasks while also providing opportunities for you to socialize with others and engage in your community. These activities are flexible and can be adjusted to best fit your schedule and needs.

Community resources

VHA also provides a wide range of community resources online, over the phone and in-person to help you find support and address specific needs. These include:

If you are enrolled in VA health care, speak with your primary care provider to find out if you are eligible for geriatric and extended care services.

It’s never too late to apply for the VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.