How VA’s Mindfulness Coach app helped a Veteran healing and find joy

From pain to purpose through digital health tools

After serving in the Army, one Veteran’s personal challenges made his transition to civilian life more difficult than many, including undergoing multiple back surgeries and experiencing depression after losing both his father and son in the same year.

“I felt like I had lost purpose, meaning, and direction,” he said. “When I first retired from the military, I really didn’t want anything to do with it. I associated VA with the military and didn’t participate.”

It wasn’t until years later that he sought help.

Today, he goes by his Buddhist name, Peaceful Joy, and credits VA’s virtual care resources with helping him transform both his health and his outlook on life.

Finding help through virtual care

When Joy connected with VA, he discovered a new path forward through digital health tools, including VA mobile apps.

Through VA’s Mindfulness Coach app, he discovered the power of meditation and was able to rebuild his emotional well-being.

“Meditation gave me purpose and direction all over again,” he said. “That app gave me the mechanisms to ensure I’m on track and I continue to stay on track. I absolutely am amazed.”

Joy has since taken what he’s learned and is now teaching other Veterans both in person and virtually by leading mediation groups.

“I started doing a meditation group for our senior center,” he explained. “It snowballed into much more and gave me a whole new purpose in my life.”

A message to other Veterans

Joy now encourages all Veterans to seek out the help and resources provided by VA to help find similar success.

“All Veterans should be aware of the benefits available to them,” he said. “Take a look. They’re free. They’re for you. And they will help you in your life.”

To learn more about VA’s virtual care resources, like VA mobile apps, visit the Office of Connected Care website.

Many Veterans find apps like Mindfulness Coach helpful, but they are not a replacement for mental health treatment. For information on how to access VA mental health services please visit VA mental health services.

To reach the Veterans Crisis Line, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.