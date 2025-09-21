Ditch the paper and file your CHAMPVA claim online

If you’re the spouse, widow(er) or child of an eligible Veteran and receive Civilian Health and Medical Program of VA (CHAMPVA) benefits, filing your claims online is the fastest and easiest way to go. With just a few clicks, you can submit everything securely.

Before you file: a quick checklist

If your provider doesn’t file for you, just gather a few documents before you file online:

Itemized billing statement from your provider.

Receipt or billing statement marked “paid.”

Explanation of benefits from your other health insurance, if applicable.

Prescription-related documents.

VA will take care of paying the provider directly for covered services. If your provider doesn’t accept CHAMPVA or you use an out-of-network pharmacy, you’ll have to pay up front and file a claim to get reimbursed.

Remember: Claims must be submitted within one year of the date you received care, or within one year of your discharge date if you were hospitalized.

How to file online

Head to the File a CHAMPVA claim webpage and sign in with a Login.gov or ID.me account. Don’t have one of those accounts? No problem—we’ll help you create one.

Still have questions?

If you have questions about how to file a claim:

Call: 800-733-8387 (TTY: 711), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Online: Visit Ask VA.

About CHAMPVA

CHAMPVA is a health care program for qualified spouses, widows(ers) and children of eligible Veterans. Through CHAMPVA, VA shares the cost of certain health care services and supplies with eligible beneficiaries. You may be eligible for CHAMPVA if you don’t qualify for TRICARE, the Defense Department’s health care program.

Resources