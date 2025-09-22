One805LIVE! Delivers Unforgettable Night at Kevin Costner’s Estate in Support of Santa Barbara County First Responders

One805 supports First Responders throughout Santa Barbara County by funding vital equipment and mental health programs.

Prince Harry presents Heart of the Community Award; Trisha Yearwood headlines alongside music legends; One805 announces $10M endowment for mental health support

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event photos : Kim Brynes Duke and Duchess of Sussex Photos : Getty/Scott DudelsonOn Saturday evening, September 20, 2025, Kevin Costner’s spectacular oceanside estate in Summerland once again became California’s most exclusive stage for One805LIVE!, the annual benefit concert supporting Santa Barbara County First Responders.The evening was filled with unforgettable performances and deeply personal moments of recognition. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, joined by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, presented the Heart of the Community Award to the County Fire Department’s Peer-to-Peer mental health program. In a heartfelt exchange with firefighter Sam Dudley and his rescue dog, Rhonda, Prince Harry spoke about the importance of removing stigma around mental health, praising retiring County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig: “The department doesn’t work without leadership like yours. You have managed to completely destroy any stigma that exists, and the leadership you’ve shown your team is exemplary.”Rob Lowe also received the Heart of Community Award for his dedicated support of first responders and One805’s mission to provide mental health clinician support to all first responders at no cost.The night’s powerhouse lineup featured Trisha Yearwood in her Santa Barbara debut, alongside Good Charlotte, The Fray, Thelma Houston, Alan Parsons, Donavon Frankenreiter, Plastic Harpoons, DJ Bad Ash, and Elliot Easton (The Cars). John Kay of Steppenwolf performed ‘Born to Be Wild’ for the last time, drawing a standing ovation.As the sun set, hundreds of First Responders — who attended for free — lit the night sky with red glow sticks, creating a moving field of light symbolizing the lifeline they provide every day.The audience, which included Oprah Winfrey, Maria Shriver, and Cheryl Lowe, also witnessed a major milestone for the future of First Responder wellness. Richard Weston Smith, COO of One805, announced the creation of a $10 million endowment for mental health support, with an initial $1 million secured as of last night.The evening also featured an exclusive demonstration from Pivotal, One805’s 2025 festival partner. Guests were treated to a sample display flight of the company’s revolutionary electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which highlighted the rapidly deployable solution to extend the capabilities of First Responders.The One805 Live Auction remains open through Sunday, September 28, giving supporters a chance to bid on standout items ranging from luxury travel to exclusive experiences — with every dollar benefiting Santa Barbara County First Responders.“One805LIVE! isn’t just a concert — it’s a reminder of what’s possible when an entire community comes together for the people who safeguard us,” said Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith, Co-Founder & CEO of One805. “This year’s event was historic not just for the music and the moments, but for the foundation it sets for long-term support of First Responder mental health.”Since its inception in the wake of the 2018 Montecito debris flow, One805LIVE! has become one of California’s most impactful benefit concerts. Past performers include Pink, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, John Fogerty, David Crosby, Kevin Costner, Kenny Loggins, and Joe Bonamassa.Food and Beverage Sponsors include: Foley Family Wines, Presqu’ile, Babcock Winery, Vega Vineyard, AMV Wine, Grassini Family Vineyards, Margerum Wines, Golden Eagle Vodka, The Botanist Gin, Nosotros Tequila, Figueroa Mountain Brewing, Omni Catering and Seasons Catering, with 0 proof offerings provided by Drømme and Daytrip. Aviation and transportation supporters include Santa Barbara Airbus, and Pegasus Transit. Media partners include Crackyl Magazine. Other valued partners include Flair Project, Santa Barbara Polo Club, and Lucky’s Steakhouse.About One805One805 supports First Responders throughout Santa Barbara County by funding vital equipment and mental health programs. Founded in the wake of the 2018 Montecito debris flow, One805 is a unified nonprofit built on community resilience — standing behind those who serve, every day, in every emergency.For tickets, sponsorships, or more information, visit www.One805.org

