Cimsoft Partners with Braincube to Drive Total Productivity for Canadian Companies
Cimsoft to deliver Braincube's cutting-edge Productivity Management System, empowering manufacturers to unlock hidden potential and achieve efficiency gains.LAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cimsoft, an InSource Solutions Group company, and leading provider of industrial software solutions for the manufacturing industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Braincube, the worldwide leader in productivity management. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Cimsoft’s commitment to empowering Canadian manufacturers with the tools and technologies they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.
Unlocking Productivity in Canadian Manufacturing
The partnership combines Cimsoft's deep knowledge of the local manufacturing market with Braincube's advanced Productivity Management System, an AI-powered analytics platform that continuously adapts to changing conditions to help manufacturers achieve lasting productivity gains and cost savings. By transforming data from systems such as AVEVA MES and SCADA into actionable insights, this powerful combination enables Cimsoft customers to maximize enterprise-wide productivity, drive profitability, and strengthen competitive advantage.
A shared vision for Industrial Productivity
“The addition of Braincube to our portfolio is key to enable Cimsoft to provide clients with a complete framework for digital transformation,” said Jean-Francois Niaison, Chief Revenue Officer of the InSource Solutions Group and President of Cimsoft. “Braincube is the ideal partner to help Cimsoft deliver on its promise to provide clients with a framework and an ecosystem of solutions and partners to accompany them throughout their digital transformation journey.”
Braincube's Productivity Management System leverages advanced AI analytics to deliver insights, empowering clients to bridge the gap between Supervision, Execution and Information systems to unlock productivity gains and translate data into initiatives to eliminate waste and drive continuous improvement.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Cimsoft to help industries unlock their full potential,” says Laurent Laporte, CEO of Braincube. “True productivity gains come from turning data into actionable insights and aligning operational performance with business goals. By combining Braincube’s Productivity Management System with Cimsoft’s deep understanding of industrial processes and local market, we aim to help manufacturers bridge the gap between their existing systems and Total Productivity. This partnership is about more than just adding another tool. It’s about empowering businesses to make smarter, AI-driven decisions to achieve their goals faster and more effectively than ever before.”
Companies interested in learning more about the Cimsoft and Braincube partnership can contact marketing@cimsoftcorp.ca, visit cimsoftcorp.ca, or connect with our teams at the upcoming Knowledge Transfer Event in Laval and Toronto this October.
Elysia Pietracupa
Cimsoft
+1 905-829-9300
email us here
