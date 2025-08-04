InSource Solutions donates Festo Mechatronics Learning System to Piedmont Technical College

Charles Dixon, left, Director of Piedmont Technical College’s Laurens Center for Advanced Manufacturing, shakes hands with Kevin Modlin, Vice President for Client Success at InSource Solutions.

InSource Solutions donates Festo Mechatronics Learning System to support advanced manufacturing education in South Carolina

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InSource Solutions is proud to announce the donation of a Festo Mechatronics Learning System, valued at $250,000, to Piedmont Technical College . This contribution to PTC’s Laurens Center for Advanced Manufacturing reflects InSource’s commitment to revitalizing manufacturing in America by investing in workforce development and technical education.The Learning System features a scaled-down yet fully functional automated production line designed to replicate real-world manufacturing systems. It includes technologies that are commonly used in industrial automation environments today such as laser sensors, radio-frequency identification (RFID) tracking, intelligent controls and a three-axis robotic storage matrix. The system demonstrates key automation technologies to prepare students for the demands of modern manufacturing careers.“We’re excited to see this Learning System find a new home at Piedmont Technical College,” said Rob Bansek, President & CEO at InSource Solutions. “This donation reflects our belief in the power of hands-on learning and our responsibility to help strengthen the future of manufacturing.”The lab will be installed at the Laurens Center for Advanced Manufacturing and serve as a training platform for students pursuing careers in manufacturing and industrial operations. By simulating the technologies and workflows used in actual production environments, the lab offers students an immersive, skills-based learning experience.PTC officials expressed gratitude to InSource Solutions for the valuable donation. “We want to publicly thank InSource Solutions for making this contribution to the college,” said Piedmont Technical College Foundation Director Laura H. Dudley. “We truly appreciate their support.”“The donation from Insource Solutions provides a tremendous opportunity for our Mechatronics students and Workforce Innovation training program,” said PTC Engineering and Industrial Technology Dean Christina Knight. “This equipment allows students to gain hands-on experience with pneumatics, PLCs, mapping inputs and outputs, programming and troubleshooting - just to name a few. These are essential skills in today’s industrial environment, and this contribution offers the kind of real-world training that truly prepares our students for the workforce."“This equipment gives us an excellent push towards an Introduction to Automation certification and supplements equipment needs for our Mechatronics Technology program,” said PTC Workforce Innovation Dean Matt Wiggins.This initiative is part of InSource’s broader outreach efforts to address the skills gap in manufacturing. The company believes that empowering the next generation with exposure to intelligent systems, real-time data, and automation technology is a key factor in developing a strong and sustainable manufacturing workforce.About Piedmont Technical College:Piedmont Technical College (PTC) is a comprehensive two-year college offering hands-on training in the latest technologies and exacting skill sets that are most sought after by employers in our region. PTC contributes to the economic growth and development of the largest region of the South Carolina Technical College System, including Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry, and Saluda counties, generating an annual economic impact of $240.8 million. Throughout the region, PTC serves around 8,000 students annually. For more information, visit www.ptc.edu

