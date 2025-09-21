Embrasse Moi Lamp by Giuseppe Tortato Wins Platinum in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

Embrasse Moi Lamp

Innovative Sculptural Lamp Recognized for Its Unique Design and Craftsmanship by the A' Design Award and Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced that the Embrasse Moi Lamp by Giuseppe Tortato has been awarded the Platinum A' Design Award in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the lamp's exceptional design, which seamlessly blends art and functionality to create a truly remarkable lighting solution.The Embrasse Moi Lamp's innovative design aligns with current trends in the lighting industry, where sculptural elements and unique aesthetics are highly valued. Its handcrafted nature and use of burnished brass showcase a commitment to quality craftsmanship and materials, setting a new standard for luxury lighting fixtures. This recognition not only benefits Giuseppe Tortato but also serves as an inspiration for the entire lighting industry, demonstrating the potential for pushing creative boundaries while maintaining functionality.Halfway between art and design, the Embrasse Moi Lamp is a majestic light sculpture that draws inspiration from the spirals of DNA. The lamp's name playfully recalls the word "embrace" and the curved, enveloping shape of the fixture itself. Handcrafted from burnished brass, the sculptural form unfolds like a continuous ribbon throughout the space, adding an artistic accent that makes each project truly unique. The lamp's sinuous design was achieved through a combination of parametric software and skilled artisanship, showcasing the power of merging technology with traditional craftsmanship.The recognition bestowed upon the Embrasse Moi Lamp by the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Giuseppe Tortato's commitment to innovation and excellence in lighting design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations, as the studio continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of lighting and interior design. The award also reinforces the studio's multidisciplinary approach, which seamlessly integrates art, technology, and craftsmanship to create truly remarkable spaces and objects.Designer: Giuseppe TortatoInterested parties may learn more at:About Giuseppe TortatoGiuseppe Tortato, a graduate of the Polytechnic University of Milan, is an acclaimed architect and designer based in Italy. With a career spanning from bioclimatic architecture projects in the United States to major urban regeneration and real estate development projects in Milan, Tortato has established himself as a leading figure in the industry. In 2012, he founded Polisfluxa Srl and Giuseppe Tortato Architetti, pursuing a multidisciplinary approach to architecture and interior design that places sustainability and sensory experience at the forefront. Tortato's notable works include the Green Business Hotel in Milan and the Hotel Metropole in Paris, which earned him international recognition.About Giuseppe Tortato ArchitettiGiuseppe Tortato Architetti is a Milan-based studio that develops architecture and interior design projects with a multidisciplinary and tailored approach for both corporate and private clients. The studio's design philosophy is rooted in research into sensorial experience and sustainability, placing human beings and nature at the center of their architectural creations. With a team of skilled professionals, Giuseppe Tortato Architetti operates on a national and international scale, working across the tertiary, residential, retail, and interior design sectors.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious accolade that recognizes designs at the forefront of innovation and creativity. Awarded to works that demonstrate exceptional artistic and technical proficiency while making significant contributions to society, the Platinum A' Design Award is the highest honor bestowed by the A' Design Awards. Recipients are celebrated for their role in shaping the aesthetics and trends of our time, promoting sustainable development, and enhancing quality of life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most outstanding designs receive this distinguished recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands across all industries to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing these pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL:

