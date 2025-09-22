India’s Biggest Bitumen Conference: Building Sustainable, Smart, and Scalable Roads

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- India is standing at a crossroads. With growing economic activity, rising vehicle traffic, and increasing demands for safer, more durable roads, it becomes imperative to not just build, but build intelligently. The 17th edition of Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference combined with the 5th edition of the Global Road Construction Conference 2025 will gather the leading experts, policymakers, and industry stakeholders at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on December 19, 2025 to dive deep into the next frontier of road infrastructure focusing on bitumen, modified bitumen, and efficient logistics.Under the banner “Building Sustainable, Smart, and Scalable Roads,” the conference offers a platform to exchange ideas, showcase technologies, and align on strategies that ensure roads are not only built, but built to last economically, environmentally, and socially.What Attendees Will Gain• Connect with top leaders Ministers, Chief Engineers, global bitumen and logistics technology firms, research institutions, and construction giants.• Discover groundbreaking solutions Modified bitumen (PMB, CRMB), plasticbitumen, warm mix technologies, logistics optimization, road safety technology.• Gain insights to build what’s next Keynote sessions, technical workshops, case studies, regulatory updates.• Exclusive networking Create partnerships between suppliers, contractors, government agencies, and financiers.• Global showcase of technologies Live exhibits of machinery, materials, testing labs, and intelligent transport systems.Uttar Pradesh: A Showcase of Road Infrastructure TransformationUttar Pradesh has become one of the fastest-moving states in India in terms of road infrastructure development. Here are some of the key initiatives, data points, and completed projects that showcase what is possible when bitumen, logistics, and policy align.1. Purvanchal Expressway (340 km): One of India’s longest six-lane expressways, boosting connectivity in eastern UP.2. Yamuna Expressway (165 km): Connecting Greater Noida to Agra with modern bituminous pavement layers.3. Hindon Elevated Road (10 km): A major urban mobility project easing congestion in Ghaziabad.4. PWD Road Restoration: Over 62,000 km of roads under repair and modernization with improved bitumen applications.5. 5,000 km Road Upgrades: Strengthening, widening, and reconstruction projects completed in the last 6 years.6. Block-Level Connectivity: 143 out of 162 projects completed, linking rural blocks with two-lane highways.7. Smart Road Initiatives: Urban revamp in 16 cities with uniform lanes, pedestrian walkways, and smart lighting.8. Ring Roads & Bypasses: ₹6,000+ crore investment for 62 projects to decongest city centers.9. AI-Driven Road Safety: Databased systems to identify accident black spots and improve road planning.Why These Matter for Bitumen / Modified Bitumen / Logistics?1. Quality & Durability: Large projects like expressways or elevated roads demand high-performance bituminous mixes with better binders, modified bitumen (PMB/CRMB), strict compaction, better aggregate grading. These reduce maintenance cycles and ensure sustainability.2. Maintenance & Repair: The pothole removal and restoration programs underscore the importance of maintaining existing roads. Bitumen overlays, resealing, and periodic resurfacing reduce lifecycle costs.3. Smart Features & Safety: Initiatives like AI-based safety monitoring, better street lighting, non-motorised lanes, and traffic management (including ring roads, bypasses) are integral to designing roads not just for vehicles but for people.4. Logistic & Economic Connectivity: With ring roads, bypasses, and expressways, freight movement becomes smoother, transport time reduces, fuel and bitumen supply logistics improve. For example, expressways reduce transit times for raw materials (aggregates, bitumen supply) and finished goods.5. Urban-Rural Integration: Connecting blocks and villages via quality two-lane roads feeds into larger networks, ensuring items like construction materials, labor, asphalt plants, and bitumen supply can scale up.6. Sustainability & Environment: Reduced congestion, better road surfaces, smoother rides lead to less fuel consumption, lower emissions. Smart drainage, quality pavements reduce damage from water, heat, etc.Be Part of the TransformationThis conference occurs at a moment when Uttar Pradesh is not only executing largescale road projects but also progressively integrating technology, sustainability, and smart governance. For participants focused on bitumen, modified binders, new asphalt technologies, recycling, or logistics – the state offers a live lab of challenges and solutions.• Suppliers can showcase modified bitumen, warm mix APC, recycled materials, trial mixes.• Engineers can present case studies from Purvanchal, Yamuna expressways, village road projects.• Policy experts can engage with government officials on regulation, quality standards, safety norms.• Entrepreneurs can connect with PWD, UPEIDA, contractors, and municipalities implementing ring roads, bypasses.Conference Details ReminderDate: 19 December 2025Venue: Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India

