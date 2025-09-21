New Haven Barracks/ Financial Exploitation x2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE: 25B5004067
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT: (802) 388-4919
DATE: 9/10/25
INCIDENT LOCATION: Crosby Heights, Waltham, VT
VIOLATION: Financial exploitation
ACCUSED: Michael Kenyon
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT
ACCUSED: Hilery Kenyon
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT
VICTIM: James Gamblin
AGE: 71
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/10/25 Troopers responded to a report made by Adult Protective Services of fraudulent activity at a residence located on Crosby Heights in the Town of Waltham. Investigation revealed Michael Kenyon (47) and Hilery Kenyon (52) acquired funds of a vulnerable adult through the use of undue influence or duress. On 9/21/21, Michael and Hilery were each issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/3/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note that the court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
