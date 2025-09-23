Top Laywer and Women’s Advocate Anne Marie Tavella of WAPAK and DWT Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anne Marie Tavella is more than just a top attorney, she is a co-founder of Women Advancing a Prosperous Alaska (WAPAK), which focuses on maintaining and supporting the professional lives of women in Alaska. WAPAK also seeks to foster an environment that encourages young people to stay in Alaska. Alaska, she says, is quite different form the lower 48 states, in that they don’t have law schools in the state, making it harder to recruit young lawyers. While the population of Alaska is small, it has a long history of welcoming diverse populations and immigrant communities. She herself is has a unique heritage, with one parent hailing from the strong Korean immigrant population of Alaska.

Ms. Tavella was named one of Close Up’s Empowering Women in America for the many ways she sustains and advances women and their rights, both in terms of representation in the workplace and from a personal perspective (she is biracial and bisexual.) Her work with WAPAK, is part of her law firm’s Project W initiative, which supports women across different company locations and female business owners everywhere.

“It’s amazing what can happen when you amass so many powerhouses in one place. Economic development is of course a major goal, but there is just a whole different vibe when you gather women together and they feel safe to share their ideas and dreams.”

Currently, Ms. Tavella is a Partner at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP (DWT) where she is involved in commercial litigation and monitoring adherence to government contracts. She assists clients in navigating issues such as wrongful termination and construction disputes, while minimizing business disruptions. Her work blurs lines between legal work and strategic business advice.

Ms. Tavella graduated from Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois and returned to her native Alaska to practice. She worked at other law firms where there were as many as 15 partners, yet only one was a woman. She aspires to level the playing field for women, both in her industry and home state. She believes DWT is a wonderful workplace that values women and supports their need for a balanced life. While some law firms have competition and toxic cultures, DWT she notes is different. The focus is less on maintaining a quota of billable hours and more on the quality work. The company also encourages attorneys to do pro bono work and be good citizens.

“I truly enjoy working here. The people share my values. Some attorneys have been here for 20 years and that says a lot about the culture and resources for career development.”

Tavella notes that she handles cases at the state and federal courts in Anchorage, Alaska but some of the government contracting cases can take her as far as Texas or Indiana. The local judicial systems is small and one goal in working with WAPAK is to bring more people to the state, not just attorneys, but all types of businesspeople, retirees, and youth.

Ms. Tavella has led the successful resolution of numerous claims against the federal government, including the US Army and US Navy. She uses broad knowledge of the law and effective interpersonal and negotiating skills in bringing cases to closure. She ensures adherence to regulatory steps, bidding processes, and performance measures, which include the Contract Disputes Act and small business regulations.

In her podcast, Ms. Tavella will discuss her work with WAPAK, her career at DWT, and the beautiful diversity of Alaska, which includes many Koreans like her family and Alaska Native populations. She will talk about the many aspects of her professional life and the attractions of Alaska. Be sure to hear her brilliant and passionate thoughts.

Close Up Radio recently featured Anne Marie Tavella in an interview with Jim Masters

on Wednesday September 17th at 3:00pm EDT

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-top-laywer-and-womens/id1785721253?i=1000727503341

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-top-laywer-and-womens-advocate-anne-marie-tavella-of-women-advancing-a-prosperous-alaska-wapak-and-davis-wright-tremaine-llp-dwt-295488417

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1oq7DaxMnluTrST0xUntF4

For more information about this lawyer and her many accomplishments, visit www.dwt.com

