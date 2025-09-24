Recruiting for Good Launch Love to Kickass for a Cause Sweet Community Solution

2025 Love to Kickass for a Sweet Cause with a BFF or a Plus 1? Join The Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program to earn funding for your training to learn more visit www.LovetoKickass.com For a Sweet Cause, Join The Club! 2025 Love to Kickass for a Sweet Cause with a BFF or a Plus 1? Join The Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program to earn funding for your training to learn more visit www.LovetoKickass.com For a Sweet Cause, Join The Club! #LovetoKickass 2025 Love to Kickass for a Sweet Cause with a BFF or a Plus 1? Join The Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program to earn funding for your training to learn more visit www.LovetoKickass.com For a Sweet Cause, Join The Club! #LovetoKickass

LA Staffing agency is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; with funding fitness training for people competing on behalf of nonprofits.

Love to Kickass for a Sweet Cause? Join The Club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to self-fund kids work programs. And fund sweet community solutions that make a lasting difference.Recruiting for Good is launching ' Love to Kickass for a Cause ' a meaningful community solution for fitness enthusiasts; who love to compete on behalf of nonprofits and help fund sweet causes.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Love to Kickass for a Cause? Join the club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral Program to earn 3 Sweet $1000 Gift cards; hire a fitness coach or pay a gym/pilates/spin membership for 1 sweet year for 2 people. Upon Finishing The Race (or Achieving An Athletic Feat) on Behalf of Your Sweet Cause. Recruiting for Good will also make a $500 donation to favorite nonprofit! Join us to Kickass & Party for Good !"Every time a successful referral has been made; Recruiting for Good will sponsor 4 girls to compete in a 5k for a cause (girls earn a pair of sweet kicks) and a $500 donation for a nonprofit.Carlos Cymerman adds, " We love to collaborate with gyms, studios (pilates, cycling), and fitness professionals who share our sweet values, inspire people to use their athletic talent to do some GOOD; and Party for Good!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs (a meaningful work program for talented kids) and Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!"We teach 3rd grade girls fulfillment thru The Sweetest Gigs by the time they are in middle school; they are confident, self-aware, and striving for leadership positions!"In an effort to self-fund The Sweetest Gigs (and Girls Design Tomorrow™), Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with The Sweetest 3-Year-Treats; Beauty Foodie Club Memberships, Fine Dining, and Luxury Shopping www.The3YearTreats.com Made Just for You!Love to Kickass for a Cause with a BFF or plus 1? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn 3 $1,000 gift cards to fund your training (hire a fitness coach or pay a gym membership for 1 year for 2 people). Upon completing a race or athletic feat on behalf of nonprofit; Recruiting for Good will donate $500 to nonprofit. www.LovetoKickass.com For a Sweet Cause, join The Club!Recruiting for Good is creating and hosting meaningful 1-hour social experiential and fulfilling celebrations at LA's Sweetest Restaurants and Shops to build community visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Good for You+Community TooLove to dine, party, and visit the spa with girlfriends? Join the club. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to fund your beauty foodie club.Earn a three-year treat made for you to share and gift. And earn access to invite only signature parties at The Sweetest Restaurants for three years. To sign up visit www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com Made Just for You!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.