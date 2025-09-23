Braniff Boeing jetliners are wearing their beautiful new Solid Color Scheme from the End of the Plain Plane Era End of the Plain Plane 60th Anniversary Official Logo Braniff International

Braniff International and Braniff Airways Foundation, present a show to celebrate the Airline’s revolutionary End of the Plain Plane Campaign.

DFW AIRPORT, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BRANIFF AIRWAYS CELEBRATES THE END OF THE PLAIN PLANE 60TH ANNIVERSARY WITH NEW SHOW OCTOBER 4, 2025 – Dallas-based Braniff Airways, dba Braniff International and Braniff Airways Foundation, will present a show to celebrate the Airline’s revolutionary End of the Plain Plane Campaign, which was debuted to the public on November 6, 1965. The new event, slated for October 4, 2025, will detail how a major airline completely changed how it was presented to the public with colorfully painted jetliners and designer public contact employee uniforms, according to Braniff Airways Chief Operating Officer Collin L. Ice.Dubbed EOTPP 60th ANNIVERSARY SHOW AND HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY, the presentation will include:End of the Plain Plane Presentation – Ten Things you didn’t know about EOTPP - with Henry HarteveldtParade of Uniforms – Presentation of EOTPP Flight Attendant, Pilot, Maintenance and Customer Service UniformsConcorde Flight Attendant Group Interview with David PreziosiEntertainment with Grace Hula DancersBraniff Battle of the Bands Mr. Calvin Stemley with Collin IceRemembrance of Don Maynard with Braniff PilotsCaptain John Baganz Special AnnouncementHall of Fame Induction CeremonyHarding L. Lawrence Distinguished Service Award PresentationEvent Details and Ticket Link:Saturday, October 4, 2025130PMFrontiers of Flight Museum Auditorium6911 Lemmon AvenueDallas Love FieldTickets on sale NOW!CLICK THE LINK BELOW:Advertising Mary Wells Lawrence, then with Braniff’s new agency Jack Tinker and Partners, known as Tinkers Thinkers, and her group of new-era advertisers who guided the transformation of Braniff, which became known simply as Braniff International in April 1965. This marked the beginning of the EOTPP era and with that Braniff became the ultimate trendsetter that other airline's attempted to emulate from both a visual and financial standpoint.The focal point of the new look was the painting of all Braniff jet-powered aircraft (Jet-Powered Electra Jets were not painted in the new look until late 1966) in eight unique Solid Colors Schemes designed by noted New Mexico Architect and Herman Miller Designer Alexander "Sandro" Hayden Girard and further enhanced by Braniff's Maintenance and Engineering Department and advertising executive Mary Wells. Ms. Wells was Vice President of Braniff's new advertising think tank firm, which spearheaded the new Braniff campaign along with John Anderson, Charlie Moss, Richard Rich and Stewart Greene. Initially, seven colors were selected for application to Braniff's aircraft including Periwinkle Blue or Lavender, Beige, Orange, Sky Blue, Turquoise, Lemon Yellow, Dark Blue, and Ochre. However, Periwinkle Blue was replaced by Dark Blue in September 1965.Throughout the 60th year, Braniff will present several exciting events and historical postings to its social media outlets. This includes a review of the Airline’s internal corporate documents and executive meeting minutes that specifically dealt with EOTPP, also known internally as the New Look. A new public contact series of traveling shows dubbed The EOTPP 60th Anniversary Show will bring to life the exciting Braniff time with a full parade of uniforms fashion show.ABOUT BRANIFF INTERNATIONALBraniff Airways, Incorporated, d/b/a Braniff International, the former international airline, is now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail, historic airliner tour firm and hotelier, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages a portfolio of licensing agreements worldwide. The company operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store at www.braniffboutique.com that sells to 120 plus countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores.Braniff also administers its original Employee/Retiree Airline Pass Benefits Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies. The company operates an online travel booking site at www.flybraniff.com , which offers significant travel discounts at many Braniff International hotel and destinations worldwide.Braniff Airways supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 100 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 40,000 historical items are preserved in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at three locations in Dallas, Texas, and the company’s records retention facility in ArkansasBraniff Airways has created an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support the Space Sciences Department. An additional endowment has been created to support the administration of Braniff International Heritage Archives.For more information: www.braniffinternational.com Contact:Jessica MartinBraniff Airways, IncorporatedBraniff InternationalP. O. Box 6106462200 Braniff BoulevardDFW Airport, Texas 75261Jessica.martin@braniffinternational.com214-233-6473

