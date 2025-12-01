BRANIFF AIRWAYS BOUTIQUE ANNOUNCES CYBER MONDAY SITE WIDE SALE

A stylish new Braniff shirt New Braniff suitcase featuring the iconic BI Logo Its Better on Braniff New Shirting

DFW AIRPORT, TX, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas-based Braniff Airways, dba Braniff International , retro clothing and luxury products online store Braniff Boutique announces a Cyber Monday sale of 10-percent off site wide. Use code BNDC8JET at checkout. The Boutique’s line of clothing and products inspired by the international airline and the elegant creations of Alexander Girard, Emilio Pucci, Halston and Alexander Girard that these designers mastered for Braniff beginning in 1965, according to Braniff Airways Chief Operating Officer Collin L. Ice.The products, available now online at www.braniffboutique.com include a new line of Braniff warm and cozy travel inspired products for fall including shirts and blouses, lounge wear, mugs, bags, gym bags, phone cases and shoes. Featuring the designs of Braniff key designers, the collection includes colorful textiles and fabrics from Braniff’s revolutionary 1965 End of the Plain Plane Campaign. Braniff Boutique offers updated new products on a regular basis for both the airline aficionado and those interested in the glamour of the mid-century era.ABOUT BRANIFF INTERNATIONALBraniff Airways, Incorporated, d/b/a Braniff International, the former international airline, is now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail, historic airliner tour firm and hotelier, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages a portfolio of licensing agreements worldwide. The company operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store at www.braniffboutique.com that sells to 120 plus countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores.Braniff also administers its original Employee/Retiree Airline Pass Benefits Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies. The company operates an online travel booking site at www.flybraniff.com , which offers significant travel discounts at many Braniff International hotel and destinations worldwide.Braniff Airways supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 100 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 50,000 historical items are preserved in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at three locations in Dallas, Texas, and the company’s records retention facility in ArkansasBraniff Airways has created an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support the Space Sciences Department. An additional endowment has been created to support the administration of Braniff International Heritage Archives.For more information: www.braniffinternational.com Contact:Jessica MartinBraniff Airways, IncorporatedBraniff InternationalP. O. Box 6106462200 Braniff BoulevardDFW Airport, Texas 75261Jessica.martin@braniffinternational.com214-233-6473

